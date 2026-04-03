DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals Seek Top-order Stability Against Hardik Pandya's In-Form Mumbai

Still in pursuit of their elusive maiden IPL title, the Capitals will be eager to see greater stability at the top. They have the option of turning to either Abishek Porel, who displayed flashes of brilliance last season or the, mercurial Prithvi Shaw who struggles with consistency

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
DC Vs MI ipl preview
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India,. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians in match number 8 of IPL 2026

  • DC will be stressing to improve their top-order after narrowly winning their opener against LSG

  • Mumbai had put up a 5 star performance against Kolkata in their season opener

The spotlight will firmly be on Delhi Capitals' top order when they square off against a confident Mumbai Indians in their first home fixture of the IPL 2026 season here on Saturday.

DC, who shuffled as many as seven opening combinations last year, had hoped for greater stability this season, but early signs suggest the issue persists.

Chasing a modest 142 against Lucknow Super Giants in their opener, the Capitals' top order crumbled swiftly, with KL Rahul falling for a first-ball duck, while Nitish Rana, and Pathum Nissanka departed in quick succession, leaving the side tottering at 26 for four.

What followed, however, was a display of composure and maturity by 22-year-old impact substitute Sameer Rizvi, who struck an unbeaten half-century. Combining with the experienced Tristan Stubbs, the duo scripted a six-wicket victory with an unbroken stand that rescued DC.

While Rizvi's fearless strokeplay stood out, the vulnerability at the top is a concern, particularly against a Mumbai attack marshalled by the redoubtable Jasprit Bumrah.

Related Content
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April. 4, 2026. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
DC Vs MI: Sameer Rizvi’s 90 For Delhi Capitals Etches His Name In Elite IPL Records – Check Here
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi’s 90 Powers Delhi Capitals To Six-Wicket Home Win
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India,. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Likely XIs And Prediction For Match Number 8 - All You Need To Know
Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. - AP Photo
IPL 2026: Axar Patel Reveals KL Rahul's Role In Delhi Capitals For The Upcoming Season
Related Content

Still in pursuit of their elusive maiden IPL title, the Capitals will be eager to see greater stability at the top. They have the option of turning to either Abishek Porel, who displayed flashes of brilliance last season or the, mercurial Prithvi Shaw who struggles with consistency.

In contrast, DC's bowling unit looked far more assured even in the absence of Australian quick Mitchell Starc, who remains unavailable.

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi continues to astutely use slower deliveries and T Natarajan, who has spent considerable time on sidelines due to injury, chipped in with a three-wicket haul against LSG, while Mukesh Kumar was economical.

The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and skipper Axar Patel as expected applied the squeeze through the middle overs, ensuring the opposition never broke free.

This blend of pace variations and spin control will be key for Delhi against MI's power-packed batting line-up that includes the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

MI will enter the contest brimming with confidence after snapping a 14-year opening-match jinx with a record chase against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rohit turned back the clock scoring a fiery 78, marking his return to T20 cricket in emphatic fashion. Fellow opener Ryan Rickelton, who was picked ahead of the more experienced Quinton de Kock, provided solid support with a belligerent 81 and is likely to to keep his place.

Their bowling, though expensive, had its moments. Shardul Thakur picked up three crucial wickets, while Bumrah and Trent Boult kept things tight.

Mumbai used Suryakumar as an impact player due to a minor groin concern, and it remains to be seen whether the Indian T20I skipper is fit to play a full role in the Feroz Shah Kotla come Saturday.

DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tilak Varma, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohammad Izhar, Raghu Sharma.

Match starts 3:30pm IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  4. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  4. War In West Asia: In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats

  5. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 5–11, 2026: Growth, Stability And New Opportunities For Aries, Virgo And Capricorn

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

  4. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

  5. Jnanpith For Vairamuthu: A Disaster In Our Cultural Milieu

  6. RML Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Life Saving Surgery On Mirror Image Heart Patient

  7. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Powerful Astrology Remedies To Remove Saturn (Shani) Dosha

  8. 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia