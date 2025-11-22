Honouring Unsung Heroes: The Forgotten Indian Prisoners of World War II by Gautham Hazarika

As he took steps to move away from the Japanese, he knew there would be consequences and wrote out orders for disbanding the INA in case he was removed, giving clear instructions to destroy INA records. After Mohan Singh was arrested, the Japanese needed someone to lead the INA, and they put Rash Behari Bose in charge to lead the army. They realised the movement needed a more dynamic leader, and Subhash Chandra Bose was invited to Singapore. Netaji, who had fallen out with Gandhiji on how to oppose the British, took over the INA. Even though many did not join the INA immediately, his charismatic personality soon won him admirers and followers.