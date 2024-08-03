Book Review: Anjana Dutt's 'My Family, The Leopard And My Litchi Tree'

Anjana Dutt’s book is a listing of things that most of us have forgotten, Grandmothers wafting Chanel No 5 and jangling the household keys tied to their sari ends. Meat safes, China Grass puddings and the rituals of the different types of cuts for vegetables – though the latter is making a comeback as programmes like Master Chef make a global impact. These books are important in reviving a vanished way of life for those who have never experienced it - though in every case, the details are different - a certain Bengali way of life will resonate with those who have shared it as will the fact that in those times before climate changed people lived more closely with nature and houses had generous expanses of gardens and a plethora of blooming plants which were cherished by their owners.