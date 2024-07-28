A Saga of Survival

Starting in the month of Jeth, the novel quickly draws readers into a world of relentless hard work met with loss and disappointment. The sinister web of bribes, paper manipulations, court cases, and the deceit of Amins, Peshkars, and lawyers threatens to engulf the farmer in its corruption. The villagers are pitted against each other as government officials perpetuate their oppression. This is a story where every facet of farmer life is exposed love, revenge, resistance, honesty, deceit, legal battles, family ties, enthusiasm, hope, despair, and an enduring will to survive. This makes the novel a grand tale of the farmer's life in North India.