Ashes 2025/26 1st Test: Jamie Smith’s Controversial DRS Out Raises Questions On Real-Time Snicko

Jamie Smith dismissed in a controversial DRS decision, triggering fan and expert debate
Real-Time Snicko technology questioned for spike timing and accuracy
Australia beat England in 1st Test by eight wickets
Jamie Smith’s dismissal in the second innings of the first Ashes Test has left fans and pundits reeling, igniting yet another fiery DRS debate. Walking off tentatively when a faint murmur showed on the Real‑Time Snicko (RTS), Smith paused mid-stride after replays seemed to show the spike landed a frame too late, yet TV umpire Sharfuddoula still ruled him out. The length of the review, over five minutes, only added to the frustration in the stands, where boos filled the air and chants of “Same old Aussies” echoed.
Former umpire Simon Taufel defended the decision, arguing that RTS protocols allow for a spike up to one frame past the bat, and that’s precisely what the replay showed in this instance. He acknowledged the discomfort around the technology divide, Australia uses RTS while many other countries rely on Ultra-Edge, but stood by the outcome.
Still, critics, especially among England’s fans and commentators, believe the evidence was not sufficiently conclusive, and the lengthy deliberation did little to reassure them.
Technology Controversy: RTS vs Ultra-Edge Debate
This incident has reignited a long-standing debate around edge-detection technology in cricket. Real-Time Snicko, used in Australia, can register spikes even a frame after the ball has passed the bat, and Taufel insists that’s within the system’s conclusive thresholds.
Meanwhile, critics say Smith’s dismissal exposes a flaw in the system, arguing that the murmur on RTS wasn’t definitive enough to overturn the on-field decision. With cricket’s digital tools still imperfect, it’s clear that human eyes and interpretation are as needed as ever.
Smith’s dismissal wasn’t just a technical controversy, it proved hugely consequential. At the time, England were 106/5 in a precarious position, and losing their wicketkeeper-batsman piled the pressure on an already fragile line-up. What followed was a rapid collapse, with England’s middle order unraveling in quick succession and Australia gaining the decisive upper hand.
Australia Vs England, Ashes 2025-26: Match Report
The opening Test of the Ashes series at Perth Stadium was nothing short of a rollercoaster. England put up 172 in their first innings, but were hit hard by Mitchell Starc, who claimed a career-best 7 for 58 to dismantle their top order. Australia, reeling from the loss of players like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, folded to 123/9 by the end of Day 1, with England’s Ben Stokes producing a stunning late burst of 5/23 to dominate the session.
On Day 2, Australia turned the tables. Starc continued his brilliant form, ending the match with a ten‑wicket haul that proved decisive. When Australia came out to chase 205, Travis Head produced a blitzkrieg knock, 123 off just 83 balls, smashing 16 fours and four sixes, to steer his side to an emphatic 8-wicket win in just 28.2 overs. Marnus Labuschagne played a steady supporting role, finishing 51 not out, while Steven Smith hit the winning run amid huge celebration.