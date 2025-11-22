Ashes 2025/26 1st Test: Jamie Smith’s Controversial DRS Out Raises Questions On Real-Time Snicko

Jamie Smith’s dismissal in the second innings of the first Ashes Test has left fans and pundits reeling, igniting yet another fiery DRS debate. Walking off tentatively when a faint murmur showed on the Real‑Time Snicko (RTS), Smith paused mid-stride after replays seemed to show the spike landed a frame too late, yet TV umpire Sharfuddoula still ruled him out. The length of the review, over five minutes, only added to the frustration in the stands, where boos filled the air and chants of “Same old Aussies” echoed.