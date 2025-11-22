Modi Unveils Four New G20 Initiatives, Calls To Revisit Global Development Parameters

Modi launched four proposals — a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository, G20-Africa Skills Multiplier, Global Healthcare Response Team, and an initiative against the drug–terror nexus.
Speaking at the G20 Leaders' Meeting's inaugural session, Modi stated that while the G20 has long influenced global finance and prosperity, current approaches have denied massive populations of resources and encouraged over-exploitation of nature—problems that are particularly felt in Africa.
Additionally, Modi introduced the idea of Integral Humanism, which is a component of Indian civilisational ideals and, according to him, offers a path forward for achieving a balance between nature and civilisation.
The Global Traditional Knowledge Repository, the G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, the G20 Global Healthcare Response Team, and the G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus are the four innovative new initiatives that the prime minister unveiled.
Given that the continent has suffered from overuse of natural resources, Modi acknowledged that the G20 Leaders Summit was being held in Africa for the first time and stated that the emphasis on finding a balance between development and the environment was more appropriate.
“Now is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India's civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward,” Modi told the session on 'Inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind.' Recognising that many communities across the world preserve eco-balanced, culturally rich, and socially cohesive ways of living, the prime minister proposed the creation of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository under the G20.
India’s Indian Knowledge Systems initiative can form the base for this platform, he said.
The repository will document and share traditional wisdom that demonstrates time-tested models of sustainable living, ensuring that this knowledge is carried forward to future generations.
The prime minister proposed the G20-Africa Skills Multiplier with a train-the-trainers approach across sectors, supported and financed by all G20 partners.
“The collective target is to create one million certified trainers in Africa over the next decade, who will then help skill millions of young people,” he said.
Voicing concern over the rapid spread of lethal synthetic drugs such as fentanyl, the prime minister warned of their grave impact on public health, social stability, and global security.
Modi proposed a dedicated G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus, aimed at unifying financial, governance, and security tools.
“The initiative will help disrupt trafficking networks, choke illicit financial flows, and weaken a major funding source for terrorism,” Modi said.
He also proposed the setting up of a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team. “We are stronger when we work together in the face of health emergencies and natural disasters. Our effort should be to create teams of trained medical experts from fellow G20 nations who are ready for rapid deployment in case of any emergencies,” the prime minister said.
Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, greeted Modi with a "namaste" earlier at the summit location.
Modi was spotted meeting his British counterpart Keir Starmer and UN Secretary-General António Guterres here.
Modi met Starmer and Guterres on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit hosted by South Africa.
“It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the India–UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains,” Modi said in a post on X.
The prime minister said he had a “very productive” conversation with UN chief Guterres.
With PTI inputs.