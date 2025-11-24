Carney Accepts Modi’s Invitation to Visit India in 2026

Mark Carney agreed to visit India after bilateral talks with Modi at the G20 summit in South Africa.
The meeting signals efforts to rebuild ties after tensions escalated in 2023 over Trudeau’s allegations, which India had called "absurd".
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has accepted Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India, following bilateral discussions held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in South Africa.
According to an official statement from the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office issued on Sunday, "Prime Minister Carney accepted Prime Minister Modi’s invitation to visit India in early 2026."
Modi extended the invitation during their meeting in Johannesburg, where both leaders discussed strengthening engagement across key sectors.
During the talks, the two sides explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in defence and space, while also advancing ties in trade, investment, technology and energy.
"The leaders agreed to formally launch negotiations for an ambitious Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) encompassing goods, services, investment, agriculture and agri-food, digital trade, mobility, and sustainable development," the statement said.
Both leaders also underscored the importance of continued high-level exchanges, including ministerial visits and participation from business leaders.
Carney welcomed progress in ongoing law enforcement cooperation between the two nations.
Relations between India and Canada deteriorated sharply in 2023 after Justin Trudeau alleged a possible Indian link to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar — an accusation India rejected as "absurd".
Recent months have seen efforts from both sides to restore ties, revive stalled mechanisms and expand engagement across multiple areas.