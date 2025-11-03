Canada’s Mark Carney Says Ties With India Improving As Ottawa Seeks New Trade Partners Amid US Tensions

After the US ended trade talks with Canada, Prime Minister Mark Carney highlighted progress with India and other Asia-Pacific nations at the APEC summit.

Mark Carney, Canada India relations, Canada US trade, APEC summit 2025
Canadian PM Mark Carney Photo: AP
Summary
  • PM Mark Carney says Canada is making progress in its relationship with India while building new Asia-Pacific partnerships.

  • His comments follow US President Donald Trump’s move to end trade negotiations with Canada over tariff disputes.

  • Recent Canada-India talks covered trade, energy, and critical minerals, aiming to rebuild ties strained since 2023.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said his country is making “progress” in its ties with India as part of broader efforts to expand global partnerships at a time of tariff-related tensions with the United States, reported PTI.

Carney’s comments on Saturday followed US President Donald Trump’s decision last week to terminate all trade negotiations with Ottawa, accusing Canada of “egregious behaviour.”

“…And to be building new partnerships with countries around the world. And there is no better place to do that than in the fastest growing part of the world that represents 60 per cent of the global economy,” Carney said, referring to the Asia-Pacific region.

Speaking to reporters after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, Carney pointed to Canada’s recent trade outreach in the region, citing the free trade agreement with Indonesia, ongoing talks with the Philippines and Thailand, and what he called a “turning point” in relations with China.

“Progress which we have been making with India… So I didn’t meet directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, (but), the foreign minister, other ministers have been meeting with India,” he said.

Carney added that Canada’s goal is to strengthen its economy while diversifying trade partnerships. “That’s what we’re doing to build our strength at home, first and foremost. Build these partnerships abroad, reduce our reliance on the United States. It can’t happen overnight, but we’re moving very fast,” he said.

His remarks came soon after he apologised to Trump over an anti-tariff advertisement released by Ontario. Following the ad, Trump had announced that he was ending all trade negotiations with Canada.

The two leaders had last met at the White House early last month.

Last month, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand visited New Delhi and met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. During her visit, the two sides unveiled a roadmap to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, energy and critical minerals, as part of efforts to rebuild ties strained by the 2023 killing of a Sikh separatist.

(With inputs from PTI)

