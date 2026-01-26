Under Pressure From Trump, Canada Pivots To India As PM Mark Carney Plans Visit

The renewed engagement comes as both India and Canada face steep tariff challenges from Washington. While India has been hit with higher US tariffs, Canada is confronting the possibility of punitive measures amid escalating trade tensions with the Trump administration. For New Delhi, Ottawa’s pivot adds momentum to its broader trade strategy, which also includes a major trade agreement with the European Union. EU leaders are currently in India as chief guests for the 77th Republic Day celebrations and are expected to sign what officials have described as the “mother of all deals.”