English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United Hammer Everton 4-1 On Eddie Howe’s 48th Birthday
Newcastle United secured an emphatic 4-1 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Matchday 13, marking Eddie Howe's 48th birthday in style with their first Premier League away win of the season. The Magpies were clinical from the start, with Malick Thiaw heading home Lewis Miley's corner after just 52 seconds, the quickest goal of the campaign. Lewis Miley and Nick Woltemade added two more before halftime, leaving the score at 3-0. Thiaw completed his brace shortly before the hour mark, ensuring a dominant win despite a late Everton consolation goal from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The result lifted Newcastle level on points with the Toffees in the mid-table battle.
