English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United Hammer Everton 4-1 On Eddie Howe’s 48th Birthday

Newcastle United secured an emphatic 4-1 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Matchday 13, marking Eddie Howe's 48th birthday in style with their first Premier League away win of the season. The Magpies were clinical from the start, with Malick Thiaw heading home Lewis Miley's corner after just 52 seconds, the quickest goal of the campaign. Lewis Miley and Nick Woltemade added two more before halftime, leaving the score at 3-0. Thiaw completed his brace shortly before the hour mark, ensuring a dominant win despite a late Everton consolation goal from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The result lifted Newcastle level on points with the Toffees in the mid-table battle.

Everton vs Newcastle United EPL match-Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, left, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Newcastle United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton vs Newcastle United EPL match-Thierno Barry
Everton's Thierno Barry, left, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Newcastle United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton vs Newcastle United EPL match-Malick Thiaw
Newcastle United's Malick Thiaw celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Newcastle United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton vs Newcastle United EPL match-Nick Woltemade
Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade, left, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Newcastle United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton vs Newcastle United EPL match-Lewis Miley
Newcastle United's Lewis Miley, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Newcastle United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton vs Newcastle United EPL match-Iliman Ndiaye
Everton's Iliman Ndiaye, left, and Newcastle United's Lewis Hall in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Newcastle United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton vs Newcastle United EPL match-Malick Thiaw
Newcastle United's Malick Thiaw, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Newcastle United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton vs Newcastle United EPL match-Malick Thiaw
Newcastle United's Malick Thiaw, left, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Newcastle United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
Everton vs Newcastle United EPL match-Malick Thiaw
Newcastle United's Malick Thiaw, center, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Newcastle United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
