English Premier League 2025-26: Man City Earn Hard-Fought Victory Over Leeds United As Phil Foden Shines With Twin Goals
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium on matchday 13 of the English Premier League 2025/26 season. The Cityzens, who lost consecutive matches prior to this game on Saturday, November 30, now find themselves at 2nd with 25 points, 4 behind league leaders Arsenal. Local boy Phil Foden started the game on a high, scoring this season’s 2nd fastest goal in the 59th second. 24 minutes later Josko Gvardiol doubled the lead for City before half-time. At resumption, Leeds responded with two goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin (49’) and Lukas Nmecha (68’), but those were cancelled by Foden, who scored an injury time goal to win it late for the former champions.
