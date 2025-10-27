SC Summons State Chief Secretaries Over Delay In Stray Dogs Case Compliance

The Supreme Court on Monday summoned the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, except West Bengal and Telangana, to appear before it on 3 November for failing to submit compliance affidavits in the ongoing stray dogs case.
A special three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria observed that, apart from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the governments of West Bengal and Telangana, no other state or Union Territory had filed the required affidavits as directed in the court’s 22 August order.
On 22 August, the apex court had expanded the scope of the case beyond the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), directing that all states and Union Territories be included as parties to the proceedings. In the same order, the court also revised an earlier direction that barred the release of vaccinated stray dogs from pounds in the NCR, calling the restriction “too harsh”. It permitted the release of such dogs after sterilisation and de-worming, PTI reported.
PTI reported that the bench’s latest direction aims to ensure full compliance with its previous order and accountability from all states and Union Territories in addressing the stray dog issue.
(With inputs from PTI)