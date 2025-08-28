Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

1. The Rajasthan Department of Local Bodies has issued fresh directives to all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) regarding the State’s policy on dog population management.

2. As per the order, Municipal bodies must identify, construct, and maintain dog shelters, provide facilities for neutering, vaccination, and deworming, and install CCTV cameras in operating theatres and dog shelters.

3. No dog below six months of age shall be sterilised. ULBs must ensure pre-operative veterinary fitness and post-operative care in line with the ABC Rules, 2023.