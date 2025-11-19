Delhi Court Sends Anmol Bishnoi to 11-Days NIA Custody After Deportation from the USA.

In this image received on Nov. 19, 2025, gangster Anmol Bishnoi, key accused in murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, accompanied by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials during his deportation from the US to India. Photo: NIA via PTI

In this image received on Nov. 19, 2025, gangster Anmol Bishnoi, key accused in murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, accompanied by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials during his deportation from the US to India. Photo: NIA via PTI