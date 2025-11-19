Delhi Court Sends Anmol Bishnoi to 11-Days NIA Custody After Deportation from the USA.

A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded Anmol Bishnoi to 11 days of NIA custody. Bishnoi is accused in multiple high-profile cases including the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Baba Siddique murder: Key accused Anmol Bishnoi being deported from US
In this image received on Nov. 19, 2025, gangster Anmol Bishnoi, key accused in murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, accompanied by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials during his deportation from the US to India. Photo: NIA via PTI
  • The NIA produced Anmol, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, before Patiala House Court under heavy security and secured 11 days of custody.

  • Investigators say he is a key member of a terror-gangster syndicate and holds crucial information on its operations, funding, and associates.

  • Anmol, wanted in many high profile cases including the Salman Khan house firing will be presented before the court on November 29.

A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded Anmol Bishnoi, accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, to 11 days of NIA custody.
 

The National Investigation Agency produced Anmol- brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi before Patiala House Court around 5 pm under heavy security, shortly after arresting him following his deportation from the United States. PTI reported. 

Special Judge Prashant Sharma ordered 11 days of NIA custody, against the agency’s request for 15 days of custodial interrogation.

Late NCP leader Baba Siddique
Police File Charge Sheet In Baba Siddique Murder Case: "Anmol Bishnoi Ordered the Hit to Instill Fear"

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi said Anmol will be produced again on November 29 after his custodial period ends. PTI reported. 

“He is a key member of the terror-gangster syndicate and holds crucial information. He was actively running the syndicate,” said the public prosecutor. 

The NIA sought his custody to investigate the syndicate’s modus operandi, funding sources, other individuals involved, and its overall operations.
“We are also looking into how he managed to flee India,” the prosecutor added, according to PTI. 

Bollywood actor Salman Khan with Baba Siddique (R) at an event
Inside Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Linked To Baba Siddique's Murder & Threats To Salman Khan

Wanted in several high-profile cases — including the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the April 2024 firing outside actor Salman Khan’s home, and the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala — Anmol was deported from the United States on Tuesday. He had been detained there since November last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

