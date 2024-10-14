The Bishnoi community is known for their strong connection to nature and protecting wildlife. For them, harming animals is not just a crime but also goes against their deeply held beliefs. In Jodhpur, the Bishnois consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious leader, Guru Bhagwan Jambeshwar, also called Jambaji. The origins of the Bishnoi community is believed to be going as far in the past as the late 15th Century.