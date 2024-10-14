Baba Siddique's Funeral Held With State Honours, Manhunt On For Attackers | The Case So Far

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was laid to rest on Sunday night with full state honours. The NCP leader was shot dead in Bandra on Saturday night by members affiliated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
As per the official statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, two people in connection with the murder have been arrested and the third accused is absconding.
Baba Siddique Murder - The Case So Far
The accused have been identified as Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap. As per police officials, Kashyap was allegedly a minor and involved in the killing of the NCP leader.
However, after a bone ossification test, it was revealed that the accused was not a minor.
Mumbai Police accorded a guard of honour to the Nationalist Congress Party leader amid rain at Bada Kabrastan in the Marine Lines area.
The NCP leader's funeral procession started from his Bandra residence, Maqba Heights, after Namaaz-e-Janaza was offered.
The NCP leader's death also sparked a political storm in the state. The ruling alliance of BJP and NCP have asserted that justice will be served and those responsible for the killing of Siddique "will not be spared".
Meanwhile, the ruling parties also accused opposition members of partaking in "petty politics".
Amid the search for the third accused, Mumbai police arrested a 28-year-old from Pune who was been accused as the "co-conspirator".
Police have identified the man as Pravin Lonkar. Lonkar is “co-conspirator” in the case. Following this third arrest in the case, the police are now on the lookout for his brother Shubham Lonkar.
Shubham Lonkar allegedly posted on social media, taking the claim for Siddique's murder on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, Lonkar deleted the post shortly after it went live.