Baba Siddique's Funeral Held With State Honours, Manhunt On For Attackers | The Case So Far

The NCP leader's death also sparked a political storm in the state. The ruling alliance of BJP and NCP have asserted that justice will be served and those responsible for the killing of Siddique "will not be spared".

Meanwhile, the ruling parties also accused opposition members of partaking in "petty politics".

Amid the search for the third accused, Mumbai police arrested a 28-year-old from Pune who was been accused as the "co-conspirator".

Police have identified the man as Pravin Lonkar. Lonkar is “co-conspirator” in the case. Following this third arrest in the case, the police are now on the lookout for his brother Shubham Lonkar.