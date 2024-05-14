Recently, Somy Ali had reacted to the firing outside Khan’s house. She talked about how no one should be going through what the actor is going through. Additionally, she also apologized to the Bishnoi community. She said, “I apologize on his behalf if he has made a mistake; please forgive him. Taking someone's life is not acceptable, be it Salman or an average common man. If you want justice, you should move to the court. I want to appeal to the Bishnoi community that harming Salman Khan will not bring back the blackbuck… let bygones be bygones.”