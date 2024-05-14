Art & Entertainment

Bishnoi Community Head Issues Statement On Black Buck Case, Demand Apology From Salman Khan

The Bishnoi community head has issued a statement after Somy Ali apologized to the community on Salman Khan's behalf. They stated that they wanted the actor to apologize.

Instagram
Salman Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The Salman Khan house firing case is seeing new developments with each passing day. Recently, the police nabbed the sixth accused individual from Haryana. Amidst these developments, the Bishnoi community has also issued a statement. The All-India Bishnoi Society has said that they will consider forgiving the actor if he comes forward to apologize to the community.

The President of the All India Bishnoi Society, Devendra Budiya, has stated the Salman Khan case. His statement comes after Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali apologized to the community on the actor’s behalf. The statement, as per IANS said, “If Salman himself apologizes, the Bishnoi society will consider the apology. The mistake was not made by Somy Ali, but it was committed by Salman.”

The statement continued, “Therefore, he should propose to the Bishnoi society that he wants to apologize. He should come to the temple and seek forgiveness. He should further take an oath that he will never make such a mistake in the future and will always work to protect wildlife and conserve the environment. If he does this, a decision of the society to forgive him will be considered.”

Recently, Somy Ali had reacted to the firing outside Khan’s house. She talked about how no one should be going through what the actor is going through. Additionally, she also apologized to the Bishnoi community. She said, “I apologize on his behalf if he has made a mistake; please forgive him. Taking someone's life is not acceptable, be it Salman or an average common man. If you want justice, you should move to the court. I want to appeal to the Bishnoi community that harming Salman Khan will not bring back the blackbuck… let bygones be bygones.”

In September 1998, Khan was accused of hunting down Chinkaras near Jodhpur while filming for ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain.’ Members of the Bishnoi community filed a complaint against the actor, as they consider blackbucks to be the reincarnation of their spiritual leader. The crime-branch-arrests-sixth-accused-from-haryanas-fatehabad">actor was arrested but was granted bail. In July 2016, he was acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court, which cited a lack of evidence against him. However, the Rajasthan government later appealed this decision in the Supreme Court.

