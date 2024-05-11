Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali On Firing Incident Outside The Actor's House: No One Deserves What He Went Through

Somy Ali has reacted to the firing incident that took place outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai last month. She lent her support.

Somy Ali, Salman Khan Photo: Instagram
Actor Salman Khan recently made news when shooters opened fire outside his apartment in Mumbai. The authorities are currently investigating the case and so far, five accused have been arrested. Now, almost a month after the incident, the actor’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has reacted to the incident. She has broken her silence and lent support to the actor.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Somy Ali talked about the incident and mentioned that she was shocked when she learned about it. She talked about how no one deserves to be in a situation as precarious as Khan’s. She mentioned that she was praying for his safety. She said, “Especially with what’s happening to Salman right now, I won’t wish upon my enemy what he has been through. All said and done, no one deserves what he went through. My prayers are with him. No matter what has happened, let bygones be bygones. I would never ever wish something like that to happen to anyone, be it Salman, Shah Rukh, or my neighbour.”

Ali stated how no one deserves to go through what Khan had experienced. She continued, “Every human being deserves to go through due process, law enforcement, evidence, and judicial process, at least in America. I would never want Salman or his family to endure any pain, and I wish him all the best. When my mother and I learned about this incident, we were shocked.”

As the police are investigating the case, the actor’s security has been amped up. The actor has two commandos, two escort vehicles, and 11 cops under the Y+ category security. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing. On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Tiger 3.’ He is currently working on ‘Sikandar’ where he will share the screen with Rashmika Mandanna. The film is being by AR Murugadoss and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on Eid 2025.

