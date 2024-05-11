In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Somy Ali talked about the incident and mentioned that she was shocked when she learned about it. She talked about how no one deserves to be in a situation as precarious as Khan’s. She mentioned that she was praying for his safety. She said, “Especially with what’s happening to Salman right now, I won’t wish upon my enemy what he has been through. All said and done, no one deserves what he went through. My prayers are with him. No matter what has happened, let bygones be bygones. I would never ever wish something like that to happen to anyone, be it Salman, Shah Rukh, or my neighbour.”