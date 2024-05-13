Salman Khan To Not Host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’? Makers Reportedly Reach Out To Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor And Karan Johar

It would not be wrong to say that for over a decade, the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ has been synonymous with actor Salman Khan. Since Salman hosted the last season of ‘Bigg Boss’ digital version called ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, it was expected that Salman would host the third season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ as well after it was announced. However, it is now being reported that Salman would miss hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’.
As per a report in Pinkvilla, the makers are keen to have Salman on board for this season as well, but due to his shoot schedules, he might not be able to make it. And keeping that in mind, the makers are approaching other celebrities as well to host the upcoming season.
The source close to the portal revealed that the makers of the reality show have approached Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar to host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’. While Karan hosted the first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Sanjay Dutt hosted ‘Bigg Boss Season 5’. Farah Khan too has hosted the show for brief intervals in the past.
While the host is yet to be finalised, a tentative list of contestants has made it to social media. It is believed that actors Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, and Vicky Jain, have already been approached for the reality show besides social media influencers Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur and Thugesh aka Mahesh Keshwala.
‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 1 was won by Divya Aggarwal while the winner of season 2 was Elvish Yadav. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ will reportedly start streaming on JioCinema app in the first half of June. ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ streamed in 2021 and featured faces like Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Milind Gaba, Uorfi Javed, and Muskan Jattana. The second season saw celebrities like Akansha Puri, Jia Shankar, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhan grace the show.