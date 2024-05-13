Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan To Not Host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’? Makers Reportedly Reach Out To Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor And Karan Johar

It is said that Salman Khan might miss hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 3 this time, due to his packed shooting schedule.

X
Salman Khan in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' Photo: X
info_icon

It would not be wrong to say that for over a decade, the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ has been synonymous with actor Salman Khan. Since Salman hosted the last season of ‘Bigg Boss’ digital version called ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, it was expected that Salman would host the third season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ as well after it was announced. However, it is now being reported that Salman would miss hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the makers are keen to have Salman on board for this season as well, but due to his shoot schedules, he might not be able to make it. And keeping that in mind, the makers are approaching other celebrities as well to host the upcoming season.

The source close to the portal revealed that the makers of the reality show have approached Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar to host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’. While Karan hosted the first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Sanjay Dutt hosted ‘Bigg Boss Season 5’. Farah Khan too has hosted the show for brief intervals in the past. 

Bigg Boss OTT
Bigg Boss OTT
info_icon

While the host is yet to be finalised, a tentative list of contestants has made it to social media. It is believed that actors Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, and Vicky Jain, have already been approached for the reality show besides social media influencers Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur and Thugesh aka Mahesh Keshwala.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 1 was won by Divya Aggarwal while the winner of season 2 was Elvish Yadav. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ will reportedly start streaming on JioCinema app in the first half of June. ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ streamed in 2021 and featured faces like Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Milind Gaba, Uorfi Javed, and Muskan Jattana. The second season saw celebrities like Akansha Puri, Jia Shankar, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhan grace the show.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Cross Halfway-Mark With Phase 4 Voting | In Pics
  2. Union Minister Anurag Thakur Files Nomination From Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat
  3. CBSE Board Exams 2025 To Begin From February 15 For Class 10, 12 Students | Details
  4. Hindu Culture Making Contribution To Humanity Since Time Immemorial: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj
  5. Swati Maliwal Alleged Assault By Kejriwal’s Close Aide? Here's What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan To Not Host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’? Makers Reportedly Reach Out To Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor And Karan Johar
  2. 'TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Reveals A Young Girl Did Mock Shoot For Disha Vakani's Dayaben's Role-Watch Video
  3. Veteran Marathi Actor Satish Joshi Passes Away During Stage Performance, Fans Pay Tributes
  4. Dia Mirza Says Stepdaughter Samaira Has Not Called Her 'Maa', Reveals Why She Is Content With It
  5. Sonakshi Sinha On Her Co-Stars Getting Married Or Becoming Pregnant During ‘Heeramandi’ Shoot: I Am Still Not Married
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  2. Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, English Premier League: When, Where To Watch AVFC Vs LFC Match On TV And Online
  3. Ireland Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Atalanta Vs Juventus, Coppa Italia Final: La Dea Not Favourites For Italian Cup - Gasperini
  5. La Liga: Real Madrid Have Open Bus Parade As They Celebrate League Title With Fans - In Pics
World News
  1. German Court Backs Intelligence Agency's Designation Of Far-Right Party As Suspected Extremist Case
  2. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says His Army Is Locked In 'Fierce' Border Battles Amid A Russian Assault
  3. 3 Men Charged In The UK With Assisting The Hong Kong Intelligence Service
  4. Sleepy Far-flung Towns In The Philippines Will Host US Forces Returning To Counter China Threats
  5. Nepal President's Economic Advisor Resigns After Criticising Inclusion Of Indian Territories In Map On Rs 100 Notes
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 40% Turnout So Far; BJP's Madhavi Latha Asks Burqa-Clad Voters To Reveal Face At Hyderabad Polling Booth