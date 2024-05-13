Salman Khan To Not Host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’? Makers Reportedly Reach Out To Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor And Karan Johar

It would not be wrong to say that for over a decade, the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ has been synonymous with actor Salman Khan. Since Salman hosted the last season of ‘Bigg Boss’ digital version called ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, it was expected that Salman would host the third season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ as well after it was announced. However, it is now being reported that Salman would miss hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’.