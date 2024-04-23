As reported by The Times Of India, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is set to stream from June onwards. The makers are reportedly introducing a major change in the format. The report talked about how ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ were available to stream for free on Voot and Jio Cinema. However, season three of this reality show will not be available to accessible for free. The report mentioned that the streamer will ask the users to subscribe to a particular plan to view the show.