After ‘Bigg Boss 17’ came to an end, the audience started waiting with bated breath for ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3.’ Multiple reports have mentioned that the reality television show is in the works, and it will be bigger and better. After shots were fired outside Salman Khan’s apartment in Mumbai, fans came to the understanding that he would not return to host the show. However, a latest report mentions otherwise.
As reported by The Times Of India, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is set to stream from June onwards. The makers are reportedly introducing a major change in the format. The report talked about how ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ were available to stream for free on Voot and Jio Cinema. However, season three of this reality show will not be available to accessible for free. The report mentioned that the streamer will ask the users to subscribe to a particular plan to view the show.
The report also mentioned that this change will be relayed by Jio Cinema on April 25. Additionally, the streamer will also announce its list of upcoming releases for the year in the coming week. Along with the announcement, it will also announce which shows will be available to stream after paying a subscription fee.
‘Bigg Boss OTT’ streamed in 2021 and it was hosted by Karan Johar. The first season featured faces like Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Milind Gaba, Uorfi Javed, and Muskan Jattana. Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the show. Following the response that ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ received, the second season premiered in 2023 and it was hosted by Salman Khan. The season saw personalities like Akansha Puri, Jia Shankar, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhan grace the show. Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner.