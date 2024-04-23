Art & Entertainment

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Punjab HC Instructs Police To Provide Safety To Animal Rights Activists

Elvish Yadav was earlier accused of giving death threats to the welfare officer of the Ghaziabad’s People’s For Animal (PFA).

Instagram
Elvish Yadav Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In the Noida snake venom case, which involved YouTuber and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has now asked the police to ensure security of the animal rights activists. For those caught unaware, the activists filed complaints against Elvish last month and he was accused of giving death threats to the welfare officer of the People’s For Animal (PFA) in Ghaziabad.

At the time, the officer, named Sourabh Gupta, had complained in the Nandgram area of Ghaziabad, and said that Elvish threatened him and his brother via social media after his team busted the Snake Venom Case gang in Noida. As per a report in E-Times, the court has asked police officials that such activists should be given security whenever they need to appear before the Gurugram court.

Elvish Yadav
Elvish Yadav Photo: Instagram
info_icon

For those caught unaware, Elvish Yadav has been making headlines for the Noida snake venom case since long. In fact, last year, an FIR was filed against Elvish after his name came up in a rave party where snakes and venom were allegedly found. Post that, politician and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi accused him of supplying snake venom to rave parties in Noida. A legal action was taken against him under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

This year, on March 17, Elvish Yadav was nabbed and taken into judicial custody. Later as per a report in NDTV, he ‘admitted to arranging snakes and snake venom’ at rave parties. He was granted bail on March 22.

