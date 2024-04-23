Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Punjab HC Instructs Police To Provide Safety To Animal Rights Activists

For those caught unaware, Elvish Yadav has been making headlines for the Noida snake venom case since long. In fact, last year, an FIR was filed against Elvish after his name came up in a rave party where snakes and venom were allegedly found. Post that, politician and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi accused him of supplying snake venom to rave parties in Noida. A legal action was taken against him under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.