Recently, ‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner Munawar Faruqui made headlines when then the news of eggs being thrown at him at an Iftar party surfaced on the internet. While the standup comedian has not come forward to comment on the matter, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav has come forward to speak about it. At a recent media interaction, Elvish Yadav spoke about the incident and lent his support to Faruqui.
Speaking to the media at a recent pap interaction, Elvish Yadav said that what happened with Munawar Faruqui was wrong and he condemns it. He said, “Yeh incident mere saath nahi hua but yeh bhi galat hai. Main nahi bolunga ki bahut achha kara, main troll nahi karunga. Main bas yahi bolunga ki insaan akele padh jata hai aise situation mein. Itne saare log tumpe jo bhi kar rahe hai (I haven’t experienced such an incident, but it’s definitely wrong. I won’t justify it or engage in trolling. I’ll simply highlight that people can feel isolated in such situations, regardless of what others are doing to them).”
Advertisement
On Tuesday this week, Munawar Faruqui was caught on camera losing his temper when someone from a restaurant at Mumbai’s Mohammed Ali Road threw eggs at him. According to reports, the standup comedian was invited to a restaurant for Iftaar, but he went to another restaurant nearby. This irked the restaurant manager, and he reportedly threw eggs at Faruqui along with his staff. Latest reports reveal that the owner of the restaurant and the staff have been charged with creating chaos and pelting eggs at the comedian.
Prior to this incident, the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner was also detained at a hookah parlour in Mumbai.