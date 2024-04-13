On Tuesday this week, Munawar Faruqui was caught on camera losing his temper when someone from a restaurant at Mumbai’s Mohammed Ali Road threw eggs at him. According to reports, the standup comedian was invited to a restaurant for Iftaar, but he went to another restaurant nearby. This irked the restaurant manager, and he reportedly threw eggs at Faruqui along with his staff. Latest reports reveal that the owner of the restaurant and the staff have been charged with creating chaos and pelting eggs at the comedian.