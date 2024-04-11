Viral Video: Munawar Faruqui Loses His Temper After Eggs Thrown At Him At Iftar Party

Recently, Munawar Faruqui was detained by the Mumbai police during a raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai's Bora Bazar. Reportedly, he was booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act along with IPC sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others). The 'Bigg Boss 17' winner was later released. A senior official had told PTI, “During the raid, the police found stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the joint. We also have a video of their act. We detained Faruqui and others, but they were later allowed to go as the sections slapped against them were bailable''.