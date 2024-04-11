Viral Video: Munawar Faruqui Loses His Temper After Eggs Thrown At Him At Iftar Party

Standup comedian and 'Bigg Boss 17' winner, Munawar Faruqui, recently got annoyed at an Iftar gathering in Mohammed Ali Road, Mumbai. On Tuesday, April 9, he was invited to the gathering where a restaurateur and five of the staff members reportedly threw eggs at Munawar. He lost his cool and walked away from there. Reportedly, the Pydhonie Police have filed a case against the six accused.
As per a report in Times of India, sources said that the accused had invited Munawar to their restaurant in the Minara Masjid area for Iftar, but he went to another restaurant nearby. They reportedly got angry and pelted eggs at him.
Munawar lost his cool at the restaurant owner and he was getting out of control. His security was holding him tightly and they escorted him towards his car. A huge crowd gathered at the spot as the scene escalated. Videos from the incident have gone viral on social media.
Recently, Munawar Faruqui was detained by the Mumbai police during a raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai's Bora Bazar. Reportedly, he was booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act along with IPC sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others). The 'Bigg Boss 17' winner was later released. A senior official had told PTI, “During the raid, the police found stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the joint. We also have a video of their act. We detained Faruqui and others, but they were later allowed to go as the sections slapped against them were bailable''.
After getting released, Munawar shared a cryptic note on Instagram that read: “Tera pyaar pyaar pyaar''.
Meanwhile, on the occasion of Eid, Munawar shared a teaser of his upcoming song, 'First Copy'.