Elvish Yadav has recently been making headlines after his name was brought up in the snake venom case. The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner was previously held at the Noida jail but currently, he is out on bail. Following this, the Noida police have filed a 1,200 page charge sheet in a Uttar Pradesh court. In their charge sheet, they revealed that the YouTuber used virtual phone numbers to arrange and supply snake venom for rave parties.
As reported by NDTV, the chargesheet revealed the details of how Elvish Yadav procured snake venom for rave parties. The report revealed that he used a virtual phone number to mask his identity and protect his privacy and location details. It also revealed that Yadav would inform his friend Vinay whenever he wanted to procure venom to supply at a rave party. Vinay, in turn, shared these instructions with Ishwar, who then contacted the snake charmers.
Advertisement
Noida police revealed that venom extraction from snakes occurred at a banquet hall owned by Ishwar. The chargesheet alleged that Yadav maintained contact with snake charmers, who are presently detained. Vidya Sagar Mishra, a police officer, revealed that the confiscated venom from the snake charmers was identified came from krait snakes. Mishra said, “We have formally filed a chargesheet against all individuals implicated in the case. Additionally, we have included statements from a sufficient number of witnesses, including an expert from Mumbai's Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology.”
Yadav was previously booked under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Recent reports mention that raids were carried out in Noida Sector 49 in early November, which resulted in the recovery of five cobra snakes. Additionally, nine other snakes were rescued during the raid, and snake venom was discovered at the location.