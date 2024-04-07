Elvish Yadav has recently been making headlines after his name was brought up in the snake venom case. The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner was previously held at the Noida jail but currently, he is out on bail. Following this, the Noida police have filed a 1,200 page charge sheet in a Uttar Pradesh court. In their charge sheet, they revealed that the YouTuber used virtual phone numbers to arrange and supply snake venom for rave parties.