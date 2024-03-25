Elvish Yadav, who was granted bail by a Gurugram court on Saturday in the snake venom case, posted his first blog after coming out of jail. The 'Big Boss OTT 2' winner shared his experience and struggles of being in prison for 5 days in a 14-minute-long video. He also said how it affected his family.
Sharing his experience, Elvish said in jail it was a “very bad phase of his life". On his jail term, the YouTuber said, “The one week that went by, no doubt, was a very bad phase of life. What to talk about the time I was inside (jail).
He now want to start a new chapter of his life on a positive note. Elvish also thanked those who supported or didn't support me, talked badly or well about him. ''I am back to my work,'' he said. Yadav also said that he would focus on his work and also said that he has been away from Gurgaon for over a week and will visit the city soon.
Yadav, 26, also said that he has full faith in the judiciary and is confident that everything will be sorted in the coming days. "Na hum kuch galat kehte hai, na kuch galat karte hai (Neither do I do nor speak anything wrong)," he added. Talking about this phase in life, Elvish said, "I'll face this too. God forbid anyone should face such problems the way I had to. But it's ok, part of life. I'll tackle this too,'' he added.
After coming out on bail, Elvish Yadav also shared his first Instagram post where he was seen posing with a couple of luxury cars. He captioned the post in Hindi, “Samay dikhai nahi deta par bahut kuchh dikha jata hai (Time is invisible, but it makes you see a lot)'' and added hashtags of Elvish Yadav and Elvish Army.
Elvish was granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court recently. He walked out of the jail after five days of his arrest. He was arrested on March 17 by the Noida Police.