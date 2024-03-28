‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav has received bail in two cases, and post that, he paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. He even posed with his family members, and shared a heartwarming post on his Instagram. Sharing a group picture with his family on his Instagram, Elvish wrote on Instagram, “My Backbone.” In the picture, he is seen posing with his parents, grandparents and other family members.
He also took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of him visiting the Siddhivinayak temple. In the picture, he is seen posing for a photo inside the temple with his friends.
Advertisement
Elvish recently got bail by Gautam Budh Nagar court. He was detained with five others and they were booked in a case under the Wildlife Protection Act. It was alleged that he was the supplier of snake venom to party goers for recreational purposes. After getting arrested on March 17 by the Noida police, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody. He also got bail from the Gurugram court in an assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern.
After receiving bail, Elvish detailed his experience in a video, stating, “The one week that went by, no doubt, was a very bad phase of life. What to talk about the time I was inside. Let’s start a new chapter on a positive note. All those who supported me didn’t support me, talked badly or well about me, thanks to all. I can only thank everyone. I am back to my work.”
Advertisement
For those caught unaware, Elvish gained fame after he took part in the reality show, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ and emerged as the winner. The 26-year-old YouTuber, despite getting bail at the Gautam Buddha Nagar court on Friday, wasn’t released from jail till he was sent to Gurugram court. An FIR was lodged against him by a representative of an animal rights NGO.