Elvish recently got bail by Gautam Budh Nagar court. He was detained with five others and they were booked in a case under the Wildlife Protection Act. It was alleged that he was the supplier of snake venom to party goers for recreational purposes. After getting arrested on March 17 by the Noida police, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody. He also got bail from the Gurugram court in an assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern.