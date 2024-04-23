Salman Khan’s Home Firing Incident: Mumbai Police Recover Gun From Tapi River In Surat

The Mumbai Crime Branch’s 12-member team, on Monday, recovered a firearm, which was allegedly used for firing outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence earlier this month, from Tapi river in Surat. As per the officials, it was found after an extensive search operation, which would continue on Tuesday in order to recover another firearm carried by the accused.
For the search operation, senior police inspector Daya Nayak also travelled to Surat, and helping him were police officers from Surat, apart from local divers and fishermen. For those caught unaware, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), the two accused, were arrested last week from a temple in Bhuj for allegedly firing outside the actor’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra area of Mumbai. They had carried two weapons to commit the crime, confirmed officials.
As per the police officials, the search operation was started after Gupta and Pal revealed that the two disposed of the weapons in the river while moving towards Bhuj. “We have learnt in their interrogation that Gupta and Pal, both were carrying weapons. But as we can see in the video, only Pal used the weapon that was given to him and fired at Khan’s residence after which they escaped,” a Mumbai Police officer stated.
The officer further noted that both shooters were asked to open fire at Khan’s residence, but only one of them managed to do so. After the firing incident, which took place in the early hours on April 14, the accused said that they boarded a Bhuj-bound train. When they were passing the river, they threw the two weapons from the train.
On Monday, a Surat police officer confirmed that the operation began at 9 am, but only one of the two firearms was recovered in the afternoon.
As per the preliminary investigation, Mumbai police officers found out that the accused allegedly committed the crime on the instruction of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol. “It appears that they wanted to scare the actor and create a terror in the environment that would have helped them in extorting money at least from others,” an officer said, adding that the two brothers are “wanted accused” in the case.
The Mumbai Crime Branch is also expected to take custody of Lawrence Bishnoi for questioning. “We are collecting evidence for now and as soon as we have sufficient evidence, we will seek his custody,” an officer added. While Lawrence is currently in Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat, Anmol is said to be in either the United States or Portugal.