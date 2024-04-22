Art & Entertainment

Aayush Sharma On Firing Incident Outside Brother-In-Law Salman Khan's House: We As A Family Stand Together

Aayush Sharma, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, said that it is a "tough time" for the family.

On the morning of April 14, two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan lives. The incident happened at around 5 am with Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, taking responsibility for the firing incident through a Facebook post following the attack.

While Salman has continued his work schedule post the incident, and he even went to Dubai for an event, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma recently opened up about the incident and said that it is a "tough time" for the family. Clearly, the firing incident did come as a shock to everyone, from his fans, industry friends to his family. 

Speaking to ANI, Aayush shared, "We are his family. It is a tough time for us. And we all as a family stand together." The ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ actor said, "I believe that at this point of time, it will not be appropriate for me to give any statement or comment because it is a grave situation. A competent Mumbai Police has done a great job in doing what they're doing, and the matter is still under investigation. So, at this stage, I would just say thank you, to everybody who has sent their love and prayers, that means a lot. And as you all know he's (Salman) back to work, so am I.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Crime Branch officials recently shared that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi have been declared wanted in the case. Before that, Kutch Police nabbed the two accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. They are in custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25. 

After the news of the firing, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde even met Salman at his house, and had a discussion with the Mumbai Police Commissioner while suggesting increasing Salman Khan's security.

Coming to Aayush, he will be next seen in 'Ruslaan', directed by director Karan L Butani. The film also stars Sushrii Mishraa and Jagapathi Babu, and will release on April 26, 2024.

