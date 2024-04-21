'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2': Producer Reveals Script Of This Salman Khan Starrer Is Ready

After the phenomenal success of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, Salman Khan announced the sequel of this film in 2021. Since then, there have been multiple rumours and reports about this upcoming project. However, after keeping the audience on their toes for almost three years, the producer of the movie has now given a concrete update about ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.’
Producer KK Radhamohan was recently spotted in Hyderabad where he was promoting the upcoming Aayush Sharma movie – ‘Ruslaaan.’ During the media interaction, he revealed that the script of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Rowdy Rathore’ sequels is ready. He added that the script has not been narrated to Salman Khan.
The producer said, “Vijayendra Prasad has written two stories for me. One is ‘Vikramarkudu 2’, which is ‘Rowdy Rathore 2’ in Hindi. The subject is ready; we’re just looking for a good cast now. He has also readied the script for ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’. Soon, he’ll narrate it to Salman bhai, and we’ll see what happens next.”
Vijayendra Prasad has written the story and the screenplay of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan.’ When Khan announced the sequel, he mentioned that the movie would be called ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan.’ Ever since he made that announcement, it was rumoured that Pooja Hegde would also be a part of this Salman Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source said, “Salman has roped in Pooja Hegde to replace Kareena Kapoor in ‘Pavan Putra Bhaijaan’. However, it remains to be seen if Pooja will play a new character or step into Bebo’s shoes.” Khan and Hegde have shared the screen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’