'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2': Producer Reveals Script Of This Salman Khan Starrer Is Ready

Vijayendra Prasad has written the story and the screenplay of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan.’ When Khan announced the sequel, he mentioned that the movie would be called ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan.’ Ever since he made that announcement, it was rumoured that Pooja Hegde would also be a part of this Salman Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source said, “Salman has roped in Pooja Hegde to replace Kareena Kapoor in ‘Pavan Putra Bhaijaan’. However, it remains to be seen if Pooja will play a new character or step into Bebo’s shoes.” Khan and Hegde have shared the screen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’