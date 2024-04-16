Amid Firing Incident And Security Threat, Salman Khan To Return As ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ Host

Salman Khan is all set to make his return on the third season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Recently, the makers of the show took to their Instagram handle to announce ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, and shared a poster in which Salman was seen asking the audience, “Who do you want to see in Bigg Boss OTT.” Through the announcement, the makers asked the audience to comment on the names of celebrities who they would want to see as contestants on the show.