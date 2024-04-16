Amid Firing Incident And Security Threat, Salman Khan To Return As ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ Host

Salman Khan is all set to make his return on the third season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Recently, the makers of the show took to their Instagram handle to announce ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, and shared a poster in which Salman was seen asking the audience, “Who do you want to see in Bigg Boss OTT.” Through the announcement, the makers asked the audience to comment on the names of celebrities who they would want to see as contestants on the show.
While some commented that ‘Roadies’ fame Siwet Tomar should take part in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, others asked the makers to approach stand-up comedian ComiRaw for Salman Khan’s show. Check out the first poster here:
It should be noted that the announcement for ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ comes in the aftermath of Salman Khan making headlines after gunshots were fired outside his Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area on April 14. The Mumbai Crime Branch post arrested the two accused from Gujarat’s Bhuj late on Monday night, and they were identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal.
While Salman Khan is yet to comment on the entire fiasco, his brother, Arbaaz Khan said that the family has been “taken aback” by the shocking incident. He issued a statement on his official Instagram handle, and said, “The recent incident of firing by two unidentified persons on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place.”
Coming to the first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, it was hosted by Karan Johar with Divya Agarwal as the winner. Salman Khan replaced KJo as the host of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, which was won by Munawar Faruqui. No names of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ have been confirmed as of now.