'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Set To Premiere On THIS Day Next Month? Here's What We Know

According to a report by The Times of India, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is set to make a comeback after the phenomenal success of the previous seasons. The report mentioned that the show will premiere next month, on May 15. While details about the show have been kept under wraps, there have been rumours floating on the internet which claim that the makers are currently negotiating deals with several prominent personalities for participation. Initial buzz hinted at former ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant Vicky Jain's participation, but he has denied it.