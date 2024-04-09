'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Set To Premiere On THIS Day Next Month? Here's What We Know

After ‘Bigg Boss 17’ concluded with a bang, ardent fans of the show have taken to social media to ask makers for updates regarding ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3.’ The OTT version of the reality show is quite a hit among the audience. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the next season. While the makers have not released any official confirmation, a recent report reveals that the show is in the works, and it is set to premiere next month.
According to a report by The Times of India, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is set to make a comeback after the phenomenal success of the previous seasons. The report mentioned that the show will premiere next month, on May 15. While details about the show have been kept under wraps, there have been rumours floating on the internet which claim that the makers are currently negotiating deals with several prominent personalities for participation. Initial buzz hinted at former ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant Vicky Jain's participation, but he has denied it.
Recent reports reveal that celebrities like Dalljiet Kaur, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, and Arhaan Behll are going to be seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3.’ The inclusion of Dhami and Honmukhe, who recently made headlines after getting removed from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ adds to the drama element. Despite the buzz, the actors have remained silent on their potential participation.
Salman Khan hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ which saw Elvish Yadav emerging as the winner. Abhishek Malhan emerged as the runner-up, while Manisha Rani was the second runner-up. However, since his win, Yadav has faced controversies, particularly the snake venom case. He was arrested by the Noida police, although he was later released on bail.