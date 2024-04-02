One of television's longest running and most popular shows, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', recently underwent a makeover. Everyone was shocked with the sudden removal of actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe who played Armaan and Roohi in the show. They are replaced by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani. As per the latest report, Shehzada and Samridhii Shukla, who plays Abhira in 'YRKKH', didn't get along on the sets.
As per a report in Free Press Journal only a few people know that Samridhii and Shehzada did not get along well on 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' sets. The source added, ''But that was still okay. Both Shehzada and Pratiksha were very open about their relationship. It was very obvious to everyone that they were dating. If you go to see a few videos from Anita Raaj's birthday celebrations on sets, you will know this too. The PDA was obvious. However, it was when they also started giving interviews together that started causing a trouble for the storyline. Shehzada would barely choose to give interviews with Samridhii. As a result of all his interviews with Pratiksha, the audience started shipping them together and the lead couple was just getting sidelined. This was obviously affecting the show, because, 'lead pair' toh wo nahi thhe na.''
Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Life, Samridhii opened up about her off-screen equation with Shehzada. She said, ''The give and take between Shehzada and me is very good. He is a very professional actor, and so am I. Honestly, we both are very focused at work, so I think that's what brings everything to the table.''
She added, ''We discuss scenes, we do readings before we perform scenes. Even when we have to give cues where our face is not visible, only our shoulder is, at that time too, Shehzada and I do our work diligently and with the same intensity. So, he is also very good at his work, and so am I. And because we are so loyal towards our respective work and craft and the show, I think that's what is working and liked by the audience.''
For the unversed, Shehzada and Pratiksha were recently sacked by producer Rajan Shahi. Shehzada was ousted on grounds of misbehaviour with the crew, while Pratiksha was removed due to her poor performance.