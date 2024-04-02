As per a report in Free Press Journal only a few people know that Samridhii and Shehzada did not get along well on 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' sets. The source added, ''But that was still okay. Both Shehzada and Pratiksha were very open about their relationship. It was very obvious to everyone that they were dating. If you go to see a few videos from Anita Raaj's birthday celebrations on sets, you will know this too. The PDA was obvious. However, it was when they also started giving interviews together that started causing a trouble for the storyline. Shehzada would barely choose to give interviews with Samridhii. As a result of all his interviews with Pratiksha, the audience started shipping them together and the lead couple was just getting sidelined. This was obviously affecting the show, because, 'lead pair' toh wo nahi thhe na.''