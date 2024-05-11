Television

Salman Khan To Attend Abdu Rozik's Wedding, 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Says, 'He Called To Congratulate Me'

'Bigg Boss 16' fame Abdu Rozik, took to his Instagram handle, on Friday night, to share pictures from his engagement ceremony with his fiance, Amira.

Advertisement

Instagram
Salman Khan to attend Abdu Rozik wedding Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Bigg Boss 16' fame Abdu Rozik, took to his Instagram handle, on Friday night, to share pictures from his engagement ceremony. In the pics, Abdu didn't reveal his fiance Amira's face but shared glimpses of putting the engagement ring on her finger. Abdu also opened up about their love story and said they have known each other for four months. He is getting married in July this year and said that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will attend his wedding.

While talking about his fiance, Abdu told Bombay Times, that Amira is “pretty, has long hair and beautiful eyes.” He also said that she is currently studying business administration in Sharjah. Abdu knew she was the one for her because he felt she understood, respected, and appreciated him. He also shared that both share a great chemistry, so they decided to get married.

Advertisement

Abdu Rozik and his fiance Amira
Abdu Rozik and his fiance Amira Photo: Instagram
info_icon

He further said, “I am happy that someone like me, a short guy has found love.” Abdu also revealed that the wedding will be held in Dubai and will be attended by actor and 'Bigg Boss' host Salman Khan among others. “Salman Khan will come to the wedding to bless me. He called to congratulate me,'' said Rozik.

For the unversed, Abdu will get married to Amira on July 7.

Abdu Rozik and his fiance Amira - Instagram
'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Abdu Rozik Shares Pictures From His Engagement, Gives First Glimpse Of Fiance Amira

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On Thursday night, Abdu shared the good news of getting married this year in July. He shared a glimpse of a huge diamond ring in a video. “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am,'' he captioned the video.

Advertisement

He said in the video, ''As you know, I am 20 years old. I have a dream of falling in love, getting a girl who respects me and loves me too much. It’s been my dream. Suddenly, I found that girl, who is respecting me, giving me too much love. I don’t know how to say… I am too much excited. I have one surprise for all of you''.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rain, Thunderstorm In Parts Of Rajasthan
  2. What Is Stopping Govt From Cancelling Revanna's Diplomatic Passport, Asks Jairam Ramesh
  3. UP: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Mother, Wife, Children
  4. Endosulfan Victim Performs Well In SSLC Exam In Karnataka
  5. Uttar Pradesh: Doctor Catches Wife With 2 Men In Hotel Room, Thrashes Them
Entertainment News
  1. Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey Join Nikkhil Advani's 'Freedom At Midnight' Series
  2. Jennifer Connelly 'Didn't Watch Movies' Before Starting Her Acting Career
  3. Imran Khan On Co-Parenting With Ex-Wife Avantika Malik: We Split Custody, It’s All Settled And Sorted
  4. Jamie Foxx Commits To Healthy Lifestyle, Removes Bad Influences From His Circle
  5. Imran Khan Opens Up About Why He Kept His Relationship With Lekha Washington Hidden From The Public Eye
Sports News
  1. International League T20 2025: ILT20 Season Three Confirmed - Check Key Dates
  2. Today's Sports News Updates: Yokohama FM Vs Al Ain - AFC Champions League Final 1st Leg Set To Start Shortly
  3. Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Match 61 Preview
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Alejandro Tabilo Live Streaming, Italian Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Rome ATP Masters 1000 Match
  5. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Can Still Qualify For Playoffs, Insists Captain Shubman Gill
World News
  1. Solar Fury: Northern Lights Spectacle Expected This Weekend, Rare Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch Issued Prompting Outage Concerns
  2. IMF Doubts Pakistan's Ability To Repay As Support Team Arrives In Islamabad
  3. Singapore PM Lee Says Country Values IIT, IIM Graduates As Talented Pool
  4. Watch: Israeli Envoy Shreds Copy Of UN Charter Over Palestine Vote
  5. Afghanistan Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 62, Dozens Still Missing
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail