'Bigg Boss 16' fame Abdu Rozik, took to his Instagram handle, on Friday night, to share pictures from his engagement ceremony. In the pics, Abdu didn't reveal his fiance Amira's face but shared glimpses of putting the engagement ring on her finger. Abdu also opened up about their love story and said they have known each other for four months. He is getting married in July this year and said that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will attend his wedding.
While talking about his fiance, Abdu told Bombay Times, that Amira is “pretty, has long hair and beautiful eyes.” He also said that she is currently studying business administration in Sharjah. Abdu knew she was the one for her because he felt she understood, respected, and appreciated him. He also shared that both share a great chemistry, so they decided to get married.
He further said, “I am happy that someone like me, a short guy has found love.” Abdu also revealed that the wedding will be held in Dubai and will be attended by actor and 'Bigg Boss' host Salman Khan among others. “Salman Khan will come to the wedding to bless me. He called to congratulate me,'' said Rozik.
For the unversed, Abdu will get married to Amira on July 7.
On Thursday night, Abdu shared the good news of getting married this year in July. He shared a glimpse of a huge diamond ring in a video. “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am,'' he captioned the video.
He said in the video, ''As you know, I am 20 years old. I have a dream of falling in love, getting a girl who respects me and loves me too much. It’s been my dream. Suddenly, I found that girl, who is respecting me, giving me too much love. I don’t know how to say… I am too much excited. I have one surprise for all of you''.