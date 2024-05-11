‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame Abdu Rozik made news when he announced that he will be tying the knot in July this year. The news got his fans into a frenzy and all eyes have been set on him to watch his next move. As fans wait for more news, the Tajikistani singer recently got engaged. He took to his Instagram to share pictures from his engagement. He also shared the first glimpse of his fiancé, Amira.
Taking to his Instagram, Abdu Rozik shared two pictures of him with his fiancé. The singer is seen in his traditional outfit, holding a heart-shaped diamond ring. Amina, on the other hand, was seated next to him wearing a white lace outfit and a veil. Sharing this picture, he wrote, “Allhamdulillah (red heart emoji) 24.04.2024 (ring emoji) #forever #boy #girl #love #life #engagement #nikkah #bride #wedding #marriage #abdurozik #dubai #sharjah #tajikistan #uae.”
Take a look at Abdu Rozik’s engagement post here.
The post has fetched over 457K likes. Fans could not believe that the singer was engaged, and they took to the comments to express their shock. Some fans also spammed the comment section with warm wishes for the couple. One fan said, “Am I the only one who is thinking this would be an upcoming project or song of Abdu?” A second fan wrote, “Is this legit?” A third fan commented, “Congratulations my brother so happy for you…you deserve it.”
In a conversation with The Times of India, the singer heaped praises on Amira. He said, “Alhamdulillah, I'm filled with a profound sense of contentment knowing that Allah has granted me such a remarkable life partner. Amira's essence brings light to my days, and I am endlessly grateful for the beauty she brings into my life. She is not just my companion; she is the embodiment of love, strength, and serenity. With her by my side, every moment feels infused with purpose and meaning.”
As reported by The Times of India, the engagement took place on April 24 at Majlis Sharjah. Another report has mentioned that they are set to tie the knot on July 7 in UAE.