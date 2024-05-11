Television

'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Abdu Rozik Shares Pictures From His Engagement, Gives First Glimpse Of Fiance Amira

Abdu Rozik took to his Instagram to share pictures from his engagement with Amira. The couple is rumored to tie the knot on July 7.

Advertisement

Instagram
Abdu Rozik and his fiance Amira Photo: Instagram
info_icon

‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame Abdu Rozik made news when he announced that he will be tying the knot in July this year. The news got his fans into a frenzy and all eyes have been set on him to watch his next move. As fans wait for more news, the Tajikistani singer recently got engaged. He took to his Instagram to share pictures from his engagement. He also shared the first glimpse of his fiancé, Amira.

Taking to his Instagram, Abdu Rozik shared two pictures of him with his fiancé. The singer is seen in his traditional outfit, holding a heart-shaped diamond ring. Amina, on the other hand, was seated next to him wearing a white lace outfit and a veil. Sharing this picture, he wrote, “Allhamdulillah (red heart emoji) 24.04.2024 (ring emoji) #forever #boy #girl #love #life #engagement #nikkah #bride #wedding #marriage #abdurozik #dubai #sharjah #tajikistan #uae.”

Advertisement

Take a look at Abdu Rozik’s engagement post here.

The post has fetched over 457K likes. Fans could not believe that the singer was engaged, and they took to the comments to express their shock. Some fans also spammed the comment section with warm wishes for the couple. One fan said, “Am I the only one who is thinking this would be an upcoming project or song of Abdu?” A second fan wrote, “Is this legit?” A third fan commented, “Congratulations my brother so happy for you…you deserve it.”

In a conversation with The Times of India, the singer heaped praises on Amira. He said, “Alhamdulillah, I'm filled with a profound sense of contentment knowing that Allah has granted me such a remarkable life partner. Amira's essence brings light to my days, and I am endlessly grateful for the beauty she brings into my life. She is not just my companion; she is the embodiment of love, strength, and serenity. With her by my side, every moment feels infused with purpose and meaning.”

Advertisement

As reported by The Times of India, the engagement took place on April 24 at Majlis Sharjah. Another report has mentioned that they are set to tie the knot on July 7 in UAE.

Abdu Rozik - Instagram
Abdu Rozik Set To Tie The Knot In July? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Has To Say

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Why Are The Kshatriyas Up In Arms?
  2. BJP Leader Devaraje Gowda Arrested In Prajwal Revanna Sexual Abuse Case
  3. In Nandigram's Election Battleground, Memories Of Massacre Continue To Haunt The Locals
  4. West Bengal Elections: What Is Mamata Didi’s Achilles Heel?
  5. India Votes In Favour Of UNGA Resolution To Admit Palestine As Full UN Member
Entertainment News
  1. Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: Jimin's 'Like Crazy' Keeps The No.1 Crown, IVE's 'HEYA' Makes It To The Charts
  2. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Meet The Musical Entries That Advanced To The Final
  3. India To Host 'Bharat Parv' At 77th Cannes Film Festival
  4. Mother’s Day: The Ultimate Watchlist For Some Mom Bonding
  5. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Europe Leg Of The Music Concert Starts With A Bang In Paris – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Ireland Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Andrew Balbirnie Stars As Irish Shock Men In Green In Tour Opener
  2. Today's Sports News Updates: Man City Aim To Go Top Of Premier League Table
  3. FC Augsburg Vs VfB Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Serhou Guirassy's Goal Sets Club Record As Die Roten Ease To Victory
  4. Frosinone 0-5 Inter Milan: Nerazzurri Thrash Canaries For Season's Best Win In Serie A
  5. Grand Chess Tour 2024: Indian GM Praggnanandhaa Lone Third As Wei Yi Wins Superbet Rapid Section
World News
  1. Gaza War: US Says Israel's Use Of American Weapons Likely Violated International Law
  2. Iraq Asks UN To Wind Down Its Political Mission In The Country
  3. Real ID Vs. Passport: Understanding Your Options For Domestic Air Travel In The US
  4. Apple Apologizes After Controversial iPad Pro Ad: Acknowledges 'Missing the Mark' Amid Backlash| Video
  5. Deadliest And Most Damaging Tornadoes In US History, Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of Nature's Fury
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail