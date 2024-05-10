Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say

Shiv told News18 Showsha that he has no idea about Abdu's wedding. He also said that when he spoke to Abdu, the latter did not mention anything about his wedding. He also doesn't know who the girl is. ''Got to know it via social media only. Rather, I spoke to Abdu just 30 minutes back and he didn’t mention anything about the wedding. Don’t know if these reports are false,” said Shiv.