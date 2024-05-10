Television

Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say

Abdu Rozik shared in a video, that he has found the love of his life and is getting married this year in July.

Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare Photo: Instagram
'Bigg Boss 16’ fame, Abdu Rozik shared a video, on Thursday night, where he revealed that he is getting married this year in July. Abdu, 20, also shared a glimpse of a huge diamond ring. His BFF, Shiv Thakare, who was also his co-contestant in 'BB 16' house, has reacted to Abdu's wedding announcement. Read on to know what he has said.

Shiv told News18 Showsha that he has no idea about Abdu's wedding. He also said that when he spoke to Abdu, the latter did not mention anything about his wedding. He also doesn't know who the girl is. ''Got to know it via social media only. Rather, I spoke to Abdu just 30 minutes back and he didn’t mention anything about the wedding. Don’t know if these reports are false,” said Shiv.

Abdu Rozik - Instagram
Abdu Rozik Set To Tie The Knot In July? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Has To Say

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Abdu took to his Instagram handle to share the video of himself in a formal suit and holding a heart-shaped diamond ring. Sharing the video, he captioned it, “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am.”

Abdu Rozik
Abdu Rozik Photo: Instagram
Abdu is said to marry a 19-year-old Emirati girl from Sharjah. “As you know, I am 20 years old. I have a dream of falling in love, getting a girl who respects me and loves me too much. It’s been my dream. Suddenly, I found that girl, who is respecting me, giving me too much love. I don’t know how to say… I am too much excited. I have one surprise for all of you,” Rozik said in the video.

