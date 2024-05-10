Abdu Rozik Set To Tie The Knot In July? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Has To Say

A part of the clip is shared on Instagram, where he says, “Guys, you know I’m 20 years old and I’ve dreamt to fall in love with a girl who respects me, who loving me too much. It’s been my dream. Suddenly, I find that girl who is respecting me, who’s giving me too much love. I don’t know how to say this because I’m too much excited (sic).” Taking out a ring box, he went on to say, “I’ve a surprise for all of you. This is (pointed towards a ring inside the box).”