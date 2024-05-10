Television

Abdu Rozik Set To Tie The Knot In July? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Has To Say

Abdu Rozik has announced in an elaborate video that he will be tying the knot with 19-year-old Amira in Dubai on July 7.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame, Abdu Rozik, recently shared exciting news! In a video posted on Thursday late night, he revealed that he has found the love of his life and is all set to tie the knot with her this year in Dubai. Alongside the announcement, the 20-year-old also gave a sneak peek of a sparkling diamond ring. Dressed in a white shirt, black blazer, and matching pants, he sat before the camera to share his joy.

A part of the clip is shared on Instagram, where he says, “Guys, you know I’m 20 years old and I’ve dreamt to fall in love with a girl who respects me, who loving me too much. It’s been my dream. Suddenly, I find that girl who is respecting me, who’s giving me too much love. I don’t know how to say this because I’m too much excited (sic).” Taking out a ring box, he went on to say, “I’ve a surprise for all of you. This is (pointed towards a ring inside the box).”

Abdu captioned the post, “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! (Ring emoji) I cannot express to you in words how happy I am (beating heart emoji) #love #marriage #engagement #life #wedding #romance #lifepartner #engaged (sic).”

Previously, Khaleej Times reported that the singer, hailing from Tajikistan, is set to marry 19-year-old Amira, described as ‘an Emirati girl from Sharjah.’ According to the report, he first encountered his bride-to-be at Cipriani Dolci in Dubai Mall in February of this year.

Take a look at the full wedding announcement here:

Abdu’s management company, International Fighting Championship Management (IFCM), confirmed the news, expressing their joy for him. “Abdu Rozik is thrilled about it. We’re all delighted for him and wish the couple the best,” an IFCM spokesperson stated, as reported by Khaleej Times.

The singer himself told Khaleej Times, “I cannot imagine anything more precious than this love. I cannot wait to start my new journey in life. Everyday life is not easy for me and finding love seemed an even harder challenge as there are so many obstacles. But Allhamdulillah, I’ve found Amira, and she loves me for who and what I am.”

