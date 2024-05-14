Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Sixth Accused From Haryana's Fatehabad

Harpal Singh's name was reportedly brought up during the interrogation of accused Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary, who is also a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Chowdhary was arrested earlier this month in the case, an official confirmed. It is believed that Harpal Singh had told Rafique Chowdhary to conduct a recce around Salman Khan's home, and gave him Rs 2-3 lakh for the work. Chowdhary has been remanded into custody till May 13