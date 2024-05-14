Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Sixth Accused From Haryana's Fatehabad

The Mumbai Crime Branch has managed to nab one more member from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Monday evening.

X
Sixth Accused Arrested In Salman Khan's House Firing Case Photo: X
info_icon

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested the sixth accused in connection with the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence, as reported by news agency PTI on Tuesday. The accused is also a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Identified as Harpal Singh (34), a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana, the accused was arrested from his hometown by a team of the Mumbai crime branch on Monday evening. An official confirmed that Harpal Singh was brought to Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday, and later in the day, he would be produced before the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court. 

Harpal Singh's name was reportedly brought up during the interrogation of accused Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary, who is also a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Chowdhary was arrested earlier this month in the case, an official confirmed. It is believed that Harpal Singh had told Rafique Chowdhary to conduct a recce around Salman Khan's home, and gave him Rs 2-3 lakh for the work. Chowdhary has been remanded into custody till May 13

Salman Khan
Salman Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

For those caught unaware, two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside Salman Khan's home, Galaxy Apartment, in Mumbai's Bandra area on April 14. Post that, they fled from the spot. Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in Sabarmati central prison in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, along with his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, have been named in the case. Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing incident through a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Anuj Thapan, one of the accused, who was arrested for allegedly supplying weapons to the shooters, committed suicide in a police lock-up, located in the commissionerate complex at Mumbai’s Crawford Market, on May 1. He was arrested on April 26 from Punjab along with Sonu Bishnoi. Post his death, Anuj Thapan’s family moved the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe. While the police have claimed that Thapan killed himself, his family allegedly suspects foul play. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NGOs Seek Listing In SC Of PIL For Court-Monitored SIT Probe Into Electoral Bonds Scheme
  2. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  3. 'Unacceptable': India Condemns Killing Of Civilians In Gaza, Pushes For 2 State Solution At UNGA
  4. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  5. India Sends Fresh Consignments Of Relief Materials To Flood-Hit Kenya
Entertainment News
  1. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Send Gifts To Paps As They Thank Them For Respecting Privacy Of Their Children
  2. Gong Yoo To Portray An AI Character Opposite Tang Wei In Special Appearance For 'Wonderland'
  3. Shekhar Suman To Return With ‘Movers N Shakers’ And ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’? Actor Confirms ‘It Will Happen'
  4. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  5. Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid Spotted Sharing Passionate Kiss During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert In Paris
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  2. La Liga: Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad To Claim Second Spot - In Pics
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Confident Of India Reaching The Semi-Final
  4. Former Leeds United Boss Jesse Marsch Appointed As Head Coach Of Canada's Men's Football Team
  5. Federation Cup 200m Gold Winner Animesh Requests Guidance From Current Coach
World News
  1. Melinda French Gates To Leave Gates Foundation, Keeps $12.5 Billion For Own Charity Work
  2. Whistleblower Who Exposed Alleged Australian War Crimes In Afghanistan Sentenced To Prison
  3. Baltimore's Key Bridge Blown Up In Controlled Explosion
  4. 3 Killed In Firing And Teargas Shelling By Security Forces In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
  5. Citing Human Rights Violations, Belfast Judge Says UK's Deportation Law Shouldn't Apply To Northern Ireland
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi Files His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today, 67.71 Percent Turnout In 4th Phase
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  3. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  4. Tottenham Vs Man City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
  6. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  7. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  8. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner