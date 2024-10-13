Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know

The Bishnoi gang’s connection suspicion follows a previous threat by a close associate of Bishnoi, Rohit Godara, who had claimed that anyone close to Salman Khan would be considered an enemy. Baba Siddique had good relations with Salman Khan and played an important role in mediating a long-standing feud between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan during an iftar party he hosted in 2013.