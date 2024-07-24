'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Planned To Kill Me And My Family': Salman Khan In His Statement To Mumbai Police

Actor Salman Khan, in his statement to the Mumbai Police, said he believed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang fired at his residence with an intention to kill him and his family members.
Khan's statement is a part of the chargesheet filed by the police in court in Mumbai in connection with the incident.
The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor told the police that he heard a firecracker-like sound while he was asleep at his residence in Galaxy Apartments in the early hours of April 14.
Police submitted a 1,735-page long chargesheet in the firing case before the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act cases earlier this month, news agency PTI reported.
As per the statement, Khan's police bodyguards had told him around 4:55 am that two police on motorbike had fired at the first-floor balcony of the apartments.
There had been attempts to hurt him and his family earlier, the actor said, adding that his bodyguard lodged a complaint in connection with the firing at the Bandra police station.
The statement said that Khan later found out that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol had admitted and taken responsibility of the attack in a Facebook post.
The Bishnoi gang had talked about killing the Bollywood star and his family earlier as well.
"So, I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members, carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping and (they were) planning to kill me and my family members," Khan said in his statement.
Khan told the police that he and his family had received such threats before as well. A threat letter was found opposite to Khan's building in 2022, while a threat email from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was received in March 2023.
The actor noted that two unidentified persons had tried to trespass into his farmhous near Panvel using fake identities in January this year.
The MCOCA court just recently took cognisance of the chargesheet, saying that prima facie there was sufficient material to proceed with the charges against the six arrested accused.
These six accused persons are Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Anujkumar Thapan (now deceased), Mohd Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh.
Thapan had allegedly died by suicide in police custody following his arrest. The other five accused are currently in judicial custody.
They have been charged for offenses under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 34 (common intention), and Section 120(B) (criminal conspiracy). Sections of the MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act and the Arms Act are also applicable in this case.