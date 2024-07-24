Art & Entertainment

'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Planned To Kill Me And My Family': Salman Khan In His Statement To Mumbai Police

The Bollywood actor told the police that he and his family had received such threats before as well.

Salman Khan
Actor Salman Khan | Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Salman Khan, in his statement to the Mumbai Police, said he believed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang fired at his residence with an intention to kill him and his family members.

Khan's statement is a part of the chargesheet filed by the police in court in Mumbai in connection with the incident.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor told the police that he heard a firecracker-like sound while he was asleep at his residence in Galaxy Apartments in the early hours of April 14.

Police submitted a 1,735-page long chargesheet in the firing case before the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act cases earlier this month, news agency PTI reported.

As per the statement, Khan's police bodyguards had told him around 4:55 am that two police on motorbike had fired at the first-floor balcony of the apartments.

There had been attempts to hurt him and his family earlier, the actor said, adding that his bodyguard lodged a complaint in connection with the firing at the Bandra police station.

The statement said that Khan later found out that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol had admitted and taken responsibility of the attack in a Facebook post.

The Bishnoi gang had talked about killing the Bollywood star and his family earlier as well.

"So, I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members, carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping and (they were) planning to kill me and my family members," Khan said in his statement.

Khan told the police that he and his family had received such threats before as well. A threat letter was found opposite to Khan's building in 2022, while a threat email from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was received in March 2023.

Salman Khan house firing case update - Instagram
Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Court Says ‘Sufficient Material On Record’ Against 6 Accused

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The actor noted that two unidentified persons had tried to trespass into his farmhous near Panvel using fake identities in January this year.

The MCOCA court just recently took cognisance of the chargesheet, saying that prima facie there was sufficient material to proceed with the charges against the six arrested accused.

These six accused persons are Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Anujkumar Thapan (now deceased), Mohd Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh.

Thapan had allegedly died by suicide in police custody following his arrest. The other five accused are currently in judicial custody.

They have been charged for offenses under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 34 (common intention), and Section 120(B) (criminal conspiracy). Sections of the MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act and the Arms Act are also applicable in this case.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: SL-W Need 94 To Win Against THAI-W In Dambulla
  2. Namibia Vs Oman LIVE Score, Cricket World Cup League 2: NAM Set A Target Of 197 For OMN
  3. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: BAN-W Beat MLY-W, Qualify For The Semis
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  5. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
Football News
  1. Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Concedes Ederson Could Leave Club
  2. Chelsea Pre-Season: Maresca Does Not Foresee Problems When Fernandez Links Up With Blues Squad
  3. Man City 3-4 Celtic: Hoops Edge Out Premier League Champions In Pre-Season Thriller
  4. Paris Olympics Games 2024: New Zealand Football Team Report Canada For Flying Drone Over Training
  5. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
Tennis News
  1. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
  2. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  3. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gendering Budget: Does Budget 2024 Really Empower Women?
  2. Weather News Highlights: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal
  3. Indian Navy Rescues Critically Injured Chinese Sailor Off Mumbai Coast | WATCH
  4. 'You Will Be Isolated': MK Stalin's Advise To PM Modi, Says Run Govt 'In General'
  5. Uttarakhand: 'Kanwariyas' Vandalise E-Rickshaw, Assault Driver In Haridwar | WATCH
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  2. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  3. 'Dil Bechara' Clocks 4: Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Misses Sushant Singh Rajput
  4. Sudhanshu Pandey Confirms Reuniting With Band Of Boys, Hints At 'A Lot Of Songs' In The Pipeline
  5. Celine Dion To Make Her On-Stage Comeback At The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: Report
US News
  1. What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village
  2. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
  3. Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do
  4. Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders & More To Skip Netanyahu's Congress Address; Israel 'Disappointed'
  5. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
World News
  1. 'Move Back To India': Khalistani Extremist Pannun Warns Indian-Canadian MP After Temple Defacement
  2. What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village
  3. Bangladesh: Curfew Relaxed; Banks And Factories Re-Open As Protests Taper Off
  4. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
  5. Macron To Name New French PM After Paris Olympics; Calls For Truce In War-Fighting Countries
Latest Stories
  1. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  2. Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List
  3. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  5. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  6. Paris Olympic Games 2024 LIVE: Football Competitions Start Spain Vs Uzbekistan, Argentina Vs Morocco With First-Round Matches
  7. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News Highlights: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal