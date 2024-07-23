Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Court Says ‘Sufficient Material On Record’ Against 6 Accused

A special court in Mumbai has found enough evidence against the six arrested suspects in Salman Khan's house firing case.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan house firing case update Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The latest news on Salman Khan's house firing case is that a special court in Mumbai has found enough evidence against the six arrested suspects, as per a report in PTI. Special Judge B.D. Shelke acknowledged the chargesheet filed by the Mumbai police, against he suspects, that had some serious allegations including plotting to assassinate the Bollywood superstar.

The news agency reported that the court has indicated that there is sufficient prima facie evidence to put charges against the accused for offenses under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 34 (common intention), and Section 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), and sections of the MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act and the Arms Act are also applicable.

The court said, "There is sufficient prima facie material on record for proceeding against the accused, and hence cognisance (of the chargesheet) is taken''.

Police have submitted a 1,735-page chargesheet to the special MCOCA court, in three volumes including a range of investigative documents, and confessional statements under the MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act, 22 panchanamas, and technical evidence.

The six accused in the case are: Sagarkumar Pal, Vickykumar Gupta, Anujkumar Thapan (reportedly committed suicide in police custody), Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary, and Harpal Singh. They are now in judicial custody and the court has ordered for legal proceedings against them.

For the unversed, on April 14, two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment, Mumbai. Later, reports surfaced that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had another plan to assassinate Khan near his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra. 

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in 'Sikandar', directed by A.R. Murugadoss. It is slated to have a theatrical release on Eid 2025.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Nepal Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Eye Semi-Final Berth Against A Defiant NEP-W In Dambulla
  2. Pakistan Vs UAE Highlights, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza’s 50 Takes PAK Toward A 10-Wicket Victory
  3. Rahul Dravid Could Take Up Coaching Role At His Former IPL Team; Announcement Soon: Report
  4. Pakistan Vs UAE Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup 2024: PAK-W Opt To Bowl
  5. Joe Root Could Overtake Sachin Tendulkar In Most Test Runs Tally, Michael Vaughan Predicts
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Eyeing Arsenal 'Upgrades' Ahead Of Premier League Title Challenge
  2. Che Adams Signs For Torino After Southampton Departure
  3. 'De Bruyne Isn't Leaving': Pep Guardiola Adamant Manchester City Will Keep Key Man
  4. Lionel Messi To Miss MLS All-Star Game; This Big Name Will Also Not Feature
  5. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CJI Chandrachud Infuriated During NEET Hearing, Says 'Call Security' | What Happened
  2. Parliament LIVE: Union Minister Says 'Oppn's Work Is To Not Be Happy With Budget'
  3. NEET-UG 2024: No Retest As SC Refuses To Cancel Exam, Says No Proof Of 'Systemic Leak'
  4. Union Budget 2024 Live: PM Modi Reacts to Sitharaman's Budget, Lauds its Vision
  5. After Cryptic Remark On Special Status Denial, CM Nitish Happy With Special Grants To Bihar In Budget 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals If She Has Ever Been In A Situationship: It Feels Like A Retarded Concept To Me
  3. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday
  4. Watch: BTS' Jimin Performs 'Who' On 'The Tonight Show', Fans Cannot Get Enough Of His Power-Packed Performance
  5. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals He Wanted To Elope With Sonakshi Sinha And Marry Her In A Different Country
US News
  1. New Feature Alert! Instagram Introduces Notes For Reels And Posts
  2. Florida Man Known As ‘Wolf Of Airbnb’ Gets Over 50 Months In Prison For NYC Rental Fraud
  3. How Does The Presidential Election In The USA Take Place?
  4. Kamala Harris Has A Steep Hill To Climb
  5. 'We Failed': Secret Service Chief As Congresswoman Blasts Her During Trump Assassination Bid Hearing
World News
  1. Bangladesh: Eerie Calm On Streets As Curfew Remains On After Deadly Protests
  2. New Feature Alert! Instagram Introduces Notes For Reels And Posts
  3. Florida Man Known As ‘Wolf Of Airbnb’ Gets Over 50 Months In Prison For NYC Rental Fraud
  4. EU Calls For Hungary 'Boycott' After 'Rogue Diplomacy', Ukraine War Stance Irks Diplomats
  5. How Does The Presidential Election In The USA Take Place?
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament LIVE: Union Minister Says 'Oppn's Work Is To Not Be Happy With Budget'