Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Court Says ‘Sufficient Material On Record’ Against 6 Accused

The latest news on Salman Khan's house firing case is that a special court in Mumbai has found enough evidence against the six arrested suspects, as per a report in PTI. Special Judge B.D. Shelke acknowledged the chargesheet filed by the Mumbai police, against he suspects, that had some serious allegations including plotting to assassinate the Bollywood superstar.
The news agency reported that the court has indicated that there is sufficient prima facie evidence to put charges against the accused for offenses under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 34 (common intention), and Section 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), and sections of the MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act and the Arms Act are also applicable.
The court said, "There is sufficient prima facie material on record for proceeding against the accused, and hence cognisance (of the chargesheet) is taken''.
Police have submitted a 1,735-page chargesheet to the special MCOCA court, in three volumes including a range of investigative documents, and confessional statements under the MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act, 22 panchanamas, and technical evidence.
The six accused in the case are: Sagarkumar Pal, Vickykumar Gupta, Anujkumar Thapan (reportedly committed suicide in police custody), Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary, and Harpal Singh. They are now in judicial custody and the court has ordered for legal proceedings against them.
For the unversed, on April 14, two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment, Mumbai. Later, reports surfaced that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had another plan to assassinate Khan near his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra.
On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in 'Sikandar', directed by A.R. Murugadoss. It is slated to have a theatrical release on Eid 2025.