Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Pakistan Super League 2022: Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings Suffer Seventh Successive Loss

Islamabad United clinched a 1-run thriller against Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League 2022. Islamabad are third in table with eight points from seven games.

Pakistan Super League 2022: Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings Suffer Seventh Successive Loss
Islamabad United's Hasan Ali bowls against Karachi Kings in PSL 2022. Twitter (@thePSLt20)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 11:26 am

Islamabad United's left-arm fast bowler Waqas Maqsood dropped a catch off his final ball but still ran out Chris Jordan of Karachi Kings to clinch a dramatic one-run victory in the Pakistan Super League 2022. (More Cricket News)

Karachi, led by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, agonizingly finished on 190-8 for their seventh loss in a row and were eliminated from the playoff race with three league games still to go. Islamabad jumped to No. 3 with eight points from seven games behind table-toppers Multan Sultans (12 points) and Lahore Qalandars (10 points).

Imad Wasim (55) and Pakistan Under-19 captain Qasim Akram (51 not out) had narrowed Karachi's target to eight runs off the final over with their 108-run sixth-wicket stand, thanks to at least three dropped catches by the sloppy Islamabad fielders.

Related stories

PSL 2022 Wrap: Lahore Qalandars Drub Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings Suffer 6th Loss

Pakistan Super League 2022: Shahid Afridi Calls Time On PSL Career Due To Persistent Back Pain

PSL 2022: Babar Azam's Karachi Kings Lose Fifth Straight Pakistan Super League T20 Game

Wasim hammered Maqsood (3-34) to fine leg for a boundary off the second ball before he holed out at mid-off off the next delivery.

Needing two runs off the last two deliveries, Maqsood held his nerve to clean bowl Jordan Thompson off a slower delivery before hitting the wickets at the non-striker's end after dropping Jordan's return catch.

Little cameos from Faheem Ashraf (29 off 10 balls) and Asif Ali (28 off 11 balls) had earlier lifted Islamabad total to 191-7 with left-arm spinner Wasim picking up 2-30.

Islamabad sorely missed their skipper Shadab Khan's, who had to leave the field with a strained groin while fielding in only the second over of Karachi run-chase.

Asif perfectly filled the shoes of his skipper and chipped in with 2-27 and could have got few more had Islamabad held on to their catches.

Tags

Sports Pakistan Super League 2022 PSL 2022 Karachi Kings Babar Azam Islamabad United Karachi Kings Vs Islamabad United Waqas Maqsood Asif Ali Faheem Ashraf Cricket Pakistan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

NZ-W Vs IND-W: India Suffer 2nd Loss Against New Zealand Despite Mithali Raj, Richa Ghosh Fifties   

NZ-W Vs IND-W: India Suffer 2nd Loss Against New Zealand Despite Mithali Raj, Richa Ghosh Fifties   

Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers Vs Comilla Victorians: Watch Bangladesh Premier League Qualifier 2

IPL Auction 2022: ‘Success Depends On How We Gel As A Unit’, Says Gujarat Titans Coach Ashish Nehra

UEFA Champions League: Organisers To Give Away 10000 Free Tickets For Summit Clash

La Liga 2021-22: Late Own-Goal Ends Athletic Bilbao’s Five-Match Unbeaten Run In Spain

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow