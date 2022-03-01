PAK Vs AUS: Haris Rauf Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of First Test Match

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the historic Test series against Australia. The 28-year-old fast bowler is currently isolating himself and is likely to miss the first Test between Australia and Pakistan that starts on Friday, March 4. (More Cricket News)

Haris, who hasn’t played any Test match for Pakistan yet, was expected to make his debut in the format, considering that fast bowler Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf were already ruled out of the first game against Australia due to their respective injuries.

"Haris has tested positive and has gone into isolation and with the Test just three days away it seems highly unlikely he will be available for the first Test starting March 4," a team official said as quoted by PTI.

The first Test between the sides will be played at Rawalpindi from March 4 to 8. Notably, the match will also see Australia playing their first bilateral series in Pakistan since 1998. In the ongoing tour, they are scheduled to play three Tests, as many ODIs and one-off T20.