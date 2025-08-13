FC Goa Vs Al Seeb Club Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Stage Match?

Here’s all you need to about the AFC Champions League Two preliminary match between FC Goa and Al Seeb Club - preview, timings, venue

Outlook Sports Desk
FC Goa defender Sandesh Jhingan Photo: X/FCGoaOfficial
Indian Super League Side FC Goa welcome Oman's Al Seeb Club for a spot in the AFC Champions League Two group stage when the two lock horns on Wednesday, August 13 in the preliminary stage.

This will be The Gaurs' first appearance in Asian football since 2021, when they became the first club from India to play in the AFC Champions League group stage.

The Gaurs have qualified for this year's tournament after winning the Kalinga Super Cup last season. Manolo Marquez, who resigned from the post of Indian men's football team coach, will be tasked of taking FC Goa to the group stages.

FC Goa Squad

FC Goa vs Al Seeb, Live Streaming Info

When is the FC Goa vs Al Seeb AFC Champions League Two preliminary stage match?

The FC Goa vs Al Seeb AFC Champions League Two preliminary stage match will kick off at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday, August 13, at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Where to watch the FC Goa vs Al Seeb AFC Champions League Two preliminary stage match LIVE?

The FC Goa vs Al Seeb AFC Champions League Two preliminary stage match will be streamed live on the Khel Now TV YouTube channel.

