Cricket

Netherlands Vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Netherlands will take on Nepal in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match 7 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, June 4. Here are the key stats and much more details about the both sides

rohit paudel during press conference X @CricketNep
Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel in the press conference before the match against the Netherlands in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @CricketNep
info_icon

The Netherlands are facing Nepal in their first group-stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 from Group D at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Both teams are very promising and are the candidates for the Super 8 stage later. However, the Dutch side is a little strong on paper and having beaten numerous big teams in past on the big stage favours them.

The Rohit Paudel-led Nepal team have an attacking side and most of their players have played in 50-plus T20i matches which shows the amount of experience in the team. DS Airee and Kushal Malla are some names to look out for in the match.

The Dutch side have Sybrand Engelbrecht, Viv Kingma and Teja Nidamanuru who can change the game single-handedly and the onus will be on them on Tuesday.

Netherlands Vs Nepal: Head To Head Record

Netherlands national cricket team players during the warm-up game against Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - Photo: X/ @KNCBcricket
Netherlands At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

BY Jagdish Yadav

Nepal and the Netherlands have played each other 12 times in the T20Is and the Dutch side have won six matches whereas Nepal have won five times. One match ended with no result.

Netherlands Vs Nepal: Highest Wicket-Takers

Sandeep Lamichhane has the highest no. of wickets for Nepal in T20 internationals. He has taken 98 wickets in 51 T20Is. Paul van Meekeren has the highest number of T20I wickets (69) for the Netherlands.

Netherlands Vs Nepal: Top Scorers

Max O'Dowd has made 1774 runs in 66 T20I matches which is the highest for the Netherlands whereas DS Airee has made 1626 runs in 64 T20I matches which is the highest for Nepal in the shortest format.

Netherlands Vs Nepal: Best Bowling Figures

Nepal's Abinash Bohara's 3.4-0-11-6 against Maldives in the Asian Games Hangzhou is the best bowling figure for Nepal in T20Is. Netherlands right-arm fast-medium Ahsan Malik's 4-0-19-5 against South Africa in Chattogram in 2014 is the best figure for any Dutch cricketer in T20I cricket.

Squads:

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Michael Levitt, Tim Pringle, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Kyle Klein

Nepal: Aasif Sheikh(w), Sundeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Anil Sah, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara

