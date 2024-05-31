Netherlands At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

The Scott Edwards-led Netherlands cricket team are in Group D and will be competing for the Super 8 slot against four other teams of the group as the group-stage fixtures of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 start on June 2. (More Cricket News)
Group D have former champions, Sri Lanka. South Africa, Bangladesh and Nepal are also in Group D, which has three Asian teams. They will take on Nepal in their first group-stage match and will face Sri Lanka in the last group-stage fixture on 17th June.
The Netherlands have a very competitive side with the wicket-keeper batter Scott Edwards leading the team. They have a somewhat similar squad which featured in the Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Viv Kingma, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt and Tim Pringle are new names but they have done well in the recent past.
Aryan Dutt impressed in the 50-over World Cup and will be a key player for the Dutch side in the upcoming tournament. Other notable players for the Netherlands include Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, and Max O'Dowd.
Netherlands in Group D
The Netherlands have been added to Group D with South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. They will kickstart their campaign with the group-stage fixture against Nepal on June 4 at Grand Prairie Stadium in New York. The last group-stage match is against Sri Lanka at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium to be played on 17 June.
Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule
June 4: Netherlands vs Nepal, Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas at 9 PM IST.
June 8: Netherlands vs South Africa, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York at 8 PM IST.
June 13: Netherlands vs Bangladesh, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent at 8 PM IST.
June 17: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 6 AM IST.
Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 Squad
Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi.
Travelling reserve: Ryan Klein
Where to watch all the matches of the Netherlands cricket team in the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India?
Cricket fans in India can watch all the matches on Star Sports Network while live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app and website.