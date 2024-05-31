Cricket

Netherlands At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

The Netherlands are set to take on Nepal in their first group-stage fixture on June 4 in New York. Here's everything you need to know about the Netherlands national cricket team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

netherlands cricket team in warm-up match against sri lanka X @KNCBcricket
Netherlands national cricket team players during the warm-up game against Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @KNCBcricket
info_icon

The Scott Edwards-led Netherlands cricket team are in Group D and will be competing for the Super 8 slot against four other teams of the group as the group-stage fixtures of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 start on June 2. (More Cricket News)

Group D have former champions, Sri Lanka. South Africa, Bangladesh and Nepal are also in Group D, which has three Asian teams. They will take on Nepal in their first group-stage match and will face Sri Lanka in the last group-stage fixture on 17th June.

The Netherlands have a very competitive side with the wicket-keeper batter Scott Edwards leading the team. They have a somewhat similar squad which featured in the Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Viv Kingma, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt and Tim Pringle are new names but they have done well in the recent past.

Aryan Dutt impressed in the 50-over World Cup and will be a key player for the Dutch side in the upcoming tournament. Other notable players for the Netherlands include Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, and Max O'Dowd.

Scott Edwards' Netherlands defeated South Africa by 38 runs - File Photo
T20 World Cup: Scott Edwards Named Skipper as Netherlands Name Squad

BY PTI

Netherlands in Group D

The Netherlands have been added to Group D with South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. They will kickstart their campaign with the group-stage fixture against Nepal on June 4 at Grand Prairie Stadium in New York. The last group-stage match is against Sri Lanka at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium to be played on 17 June.

Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule

  • June 4: Netherlands vs Nepal, Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas at 9 PM IST.

  • June 8: Netherlands vs South Africa, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York at 8 PM IST.

  • June 13: Netherlands vs Bangladesh, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent at 8 PM IST.

  • June 17: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 6 AM IST.

Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi.

Travelling reserve: Ryan Klein

Live streaming of Netherlands' matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024:

Where to watch all the matches of the Netherlands cricket team in the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch all the matches on Star Sports Network while live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Australia At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Key Numbers Ahead Of Crunch Game In Wembley
  5. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
World News
  1. Viral 'I Go Meow' Cat, Cala, Dies Of Old Age, Leaving Fans Worldwide Heartbroken
  2. North Carolina Aquarium Reveals 'Charlotte' Stingray's Mysterious 'Solo' Pregnancy Actually Rare Reproductive Illness: Latest Update
  3. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  4. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  5. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs