Cricket

Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 WC 2024 Key Stats: H2H Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Taker, Best Bowling Figures

Nepal and South Africa will face off in the group-stage fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent on Saturday. Here are the key stats including the top-scorer, highest wicket-taker, and best bowling figures from both teams

nepal cricket team resting X @CricketNep
Nepal cricket team players resting during the practice session in the USA. Photo: X/ @CricketNep
info_icon

Nepal will have a huge boost with the ace spinner Sandeep Lamichhane's inclusion in the squad ahead of the important group-stage match against South Africa on Saturday. (Streaming | Full Coverage)

The Rohit Paudel-led Nepal side's last match against Sri Lanka was washed out and both teams have to share one point each. Earlier, they lost their opening game against the Netherlands by six wickets.

Lamichhane was denied the US visa multiple times, that's why he was not part of the Nepal squad that went to the USA to play their first two group-stage fixtures. Now, the remaining two fixtures are in the West Indies and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has given a green signal to Lamichhane after ICC's approval.

Nepal has a strong case against South Africa. The Proteas side has not performed up to their usual standard in the tournament so far, and Nepal's deep batting lineup could pose a significant challenge to South Africa, which has already qualified for the Super Eight stage.

Nepal vs South Africa: Head To Head Record

Nepal and South Africa have not faced each other ever before in the T20 international match. Both teams have a great opportunity to lead the head-to-head record in T20Is when they meet on Saturday.

Nepal vs South Africa: Highest Wicket-Takers

Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has picked the most T20I wickets (98) for Nepal in 51 matches and he will be available for selection on Saturday. For South Africa, Tabraiz Shamsi has taken 78 wickets in 65 matches.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel could play a crucial role against South Africa in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash. - X/CricketNep
Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Nepal vs South Africa: Top Scorers

Quinton De Kock has scored 2379 runs in 86 T20I games and is leading the run-scoring charts for SA, while it is the experienced Dipendra Singh Airee for Nepal with 1627 runs in 65 games.

Nepal vs South Africa: Best Bowling Figures

Anrich Nortje picked up four wickets giving away just seven runs against Sri Lanka in New York on June 3, 2024, which is the best bowling performance for South Africa in the shortest format of the game. For Nepal, it is Abinash Bohara with 11/6 in 3.4 overs against Maldives in October 2023.

Nepal vs South Africa Squads:

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal and Kamal Singh Airee.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Italian PM Meloni Greets PM Modi At G7 Summit; IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap
  2. NEET Row: Won't Tolerate Malpractice, Says Dharmendra Pradhan; Congress Slams Centre, Seeks SC-Monitored Probe
  3. Sushant Singh Rajput: Reflecting on the Complex Narrative | Death Anniversary
  4. Flight Carrying Bodies Of Indian Citizens Killed In Kuwait Fire Lands In Delhi
  5. Outlook News Wrap June 14: Indians' Mortal Remains Back From Kuwait, Sikkim Landslide, Russia's Ceasefire Promise And More
Entertainment News
  1. Sanjjanaa Galrani, Ram Gopal Varma, And Other Celebrities Comment On Actor Darshan's Arrest Case
  2. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
  3. Ankita Lokhande Shares An Unseen Picture Of Ex-Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary - Check Pic Inside
  4. Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' Has Sushant Singh Rajput Connection; Here's How
  5. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Accused Of Cheating Bullion Trader Of Rs 90 Lakhs In Gold Scheme, Court Orders Investigation
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy Loses To Kodai Naraoka In Australian Open QFs; Germany Set To Face Scotland In Euro 2024
  2. India Vs Canada Prediction T20 World Cup Match 33: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  3. Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 WC 2024 Key Stats: H2H Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Taker, Best Bowling Figures
  4. United States Vs Ireland Live Cricket Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: All Eyes On Florida Weather As USA Seek Super 8 Spot
  5. United States Vs Ireland Lauderhill, Florida Weather Update: Will Rain End Pakistan's Super 8 Hopes?
World News
  1. Biden's G7 Gaffes: US President's Awkward Moments Again Caught On Camera
  2. Hajj Begins Against The Backdrop Of Destructive Israel-Hamas War
  3. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Promises Cease-Fire If Kyiv Withdraws Troops; Drops NATO Bid
  5. Ukraine Peace Summit On June 15: Zelenskyy To Present 10 Point Peace Plan; Russia, China, Biden To Skip | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Italian PM Meloni Greets PM Modi At G7 Summit; IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!