Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Nepal need to win both their remaining games to advance to the Super 8s and that endeavour begins with a face-off against the power-packed South Africa. Here are three key player battles worth watching out for, from the NEP vs RSA cricket match at ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel could play a crucial role against South Africa in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash. Photo: X/CricketNep
Nepal have not had the best of starts to their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. Rohit Paudel's side first suffered a six-wicket loss to Netherlands, then saw their clash with Sri Lanka getting washed out. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

This puts the sub-continental team in a tricky position to make the Super Eight cut. Nepal need to win both their remaining games to advance and that endeavour begins with a face-off against the power-packed South Africa at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent (West Indies) on Saturday (June 15).

Nepal Vs South Africa Prediction, Match 31, T20 World Cup: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

The Proteas outfit has already qualified for the next round and will be aiming to finish their group-stage campaign on an unbeaten note.

Before the NEP vs RSA match begins, here are three key player battles that could define the outcome of the contest.

David Miller Vs Abinash Bohara

Attacking southpaw David Miller has made some valuable contributions in the first three games for South Africa and would look to continue in the same vein, going into the Super Eight round. If Miller is around in the death overs, Nepal will rely on their medium pacer Abinash Bohara, who has shouldered the responsibility of bowling those tough overs. Bohara has been among the wickets in the two games Nepal have played so far and would dearly want Miller's scalp.

Dipendra Singh Airee Vs Keshav Maharaj

The 24-year-old Dipendra Singh Airee has made a name for himself in international cricket with his incredible six-hitting ability. Be it his fastest T20I fifty feat or six sixes in an over, Airee has made fans sit up and take notice. But it will not be easy to replicate such a feat against the guile and experience of Keshav Maharaj, whose left-arm spin could prove very hard to cleanly dispatch over the fence.

Dipendra Singh Airee had earlier struck six sixes in a row across two overs during the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. - ICC
Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee Hits Six Sixes In Over, 3rd To Achieve Feat In T20Is - Video

Rohit Paudel Vs Kagiso Rabada

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel top-scored with a 35-run knock for his side during their loss to Netherlands, and will need to anchor the innings again if the pitch aids bowlers in Kingstown. Paudel will have to contend with the class of Kagiso Rabada, who is always a big threat in helpful conditions.

Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Sandeep Lamichhane.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi.

