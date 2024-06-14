David Miller Vs Abinash Bohara

Attacking southpaw David Miller has made some valuable contributions in the first three games for South Africa and would look to continue in the same vein, going into the Super Eight round. If Miller is around in the death overs, Nepal will rely on their medium pacer Abinash Bohara, who has shouldered the responsibility of bowling those tough overs. Bohara has been among the wickets in the two games Nepal have played so far and would dearly want Miller's scalp.