Nepal Vs South Africa Prediction, Match 31, T20 World Cup: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the Nepal vs South Africa, match 31 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

Nepal cricket team.
In a crucial clash for the sub-continental side, Nepal will take on South Africa in match 31 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday (June 15) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, West Indies. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

While South Africa have already qualified for the Super 8s with three back-to-back wins, Nepal suffered a six-wicket loss to Netherlands in their tournament opener before their game with Sri Lanka was washed out.

After this encounter, Nepal will meet Bangladesh in Kingstown on June 16, and South Africa will head to the Super 8 stage as the game against Nepal is their last group-stage match.

Who will win in the Nepal vs South Africa, match 31 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.

Nepal Vs South Africa Head-To-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in T20 internationals.

Nepal Vs South Africa Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Sandeep Lamichhane.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Nepal Vs South Africa Probable XIs

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman, Anrich Nortje.

Nepal Vs South Africa Weather Report

There is not much likelihood of rain during the match. Expect humid, sunny and somewhat windy conditions, with temperatures hovering in the late 20s (degree Celsius).

Nepal Vs South Africa Pitch Report

Not much cricket has been played at this venue so far. The Bangladesh vs Netherlands game did take place here, and short boundaries (58 metres) on one side of the ground could aid six-hitting.

Nepal Vs South Africa Prediction

Considering South Africa's pedigree and Nepal's relative inexperience at the big stage, Google gives the Proteas a 93% winning chance against Nepal's 7%.

