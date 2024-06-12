Cricket

Nepal Vs Sri Lanka: T20 World Cup Match Washed Out In Florida, Points Shared - In Pics

The clash between Nepal and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Lauderhill, Florida on Wednesday (June 12). Incessant rain at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium meant that the toss was delayed, and could never take place as the umpires called off proceedings considering how wet the outfield was. The result gave both Sri Lanka and Nepal their first points in the tournament, but also made their quest for Super 8 berths that much more challenging.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Nepal | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Match officials inspect the wet out field ahead of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

1/7
T20 World Cup 2024, SL vs NEP: Match abandoned due to rain
T20 World Cup 2024, SL vs NEP: Match abandoned due to rain | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

A lone spectator sits in the stands ahead of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

2/7
Nepal players gesture to fans
Nepal players gesture to fans | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Nepal players walk around the field and gesture to fans after their men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

3/7
Nepal cricket supporters
Nepal cricket supporters | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Nepal supporters react ahead of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida. The match was abandoned due to rain.

4/7
Groundsmen clear water from the covers
Groundsmen clear water from the covers | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Groundsmen sweep water from the covers as rain delays the start of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

5/7
Rain delays Sri Lanka vs Nepal match
Rain delays Sri Lanka vs Nepal match | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Groundsmen sweep water from the covers as rain delays the start of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

6/7
Nepal supporters at Florida stadium
Nepal supporters at Florida stadium | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Nepal supporters react ahead of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

7/7
Nepal supporters ahead of Sri Lanka vs Nepal match
Nepal supporters ahead of Sri Lanka vs Nepal match | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Nepal supporters react ahead of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra CM; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In As AP CM: Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh And More Take Oath As Ministers
  3. Eight Killed As Sand-Laden Truck Overturns In UP
  4. Around 5,000 Kashmiri Pandits Leave For Kheerbhawani Mela In Kashmir Amid Tight Security
  5. 2 Persons Killed As Huge Stone Falls On Auto-Rickshaw After Landslide In Thane
Entertainment News
  1. All Eyes On Reasi: Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra And Others Condemn Vaishno Devi Terrorist Attack
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Attend The Gala? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Set To Make Her Comeback With 'Sisterhood' - Check Poster Inside
  4. After Darshan, His Close Friend And Actress Pavithra Gowda Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case
  5. Watch: BTS Jin Gets Emotional As Members Reunite To Give Him A Warm Welcome At His Military Discharge Ceremony
Sports News
  1. England At Euro 2024: Anthony Gordon Says Three Lions Squad Has 'Never Been So Competitive'
  2. Lamine Yamal Puzzled By Xavi's Sacking After Barcelona U-Turn
  3. Euro 2024: Netherlands Midfielder Teun Koopmeiners Rues 'Nightmare' Injury Absence
  4. IND Vs PAK: Paras Mhambrey Hails India's Superb Bowling Show In T20 World Cup Win
  5. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 27: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Polish 'Spider-Man' Arrested While Climbing A 30-Storey Building Without Safety Ropes | VIDEO
  2. Madives President Muizzu Calls His First Visit To India A 'Success'
  3. World Day Against Child Labour 2024 Theme, Significance, History & More
  4. Nitrous Oxide Emissions Grew 40 Pc In Last Four Decades, China Largest Emitter: Study
  5. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra CM; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Oath-Taking: TDP Supremo Sworn-In As Andhra CM; BJP's Majhi Take Oath As Odisha CM Later
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka