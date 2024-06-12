Cricket

Nepal Vs Sri Lanka: T20 World Cup Match Washed Out In Florida, Points Shared - In Pics

The clash between Nepal and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Lauderhill, Florida on Wednesday (June 12). Incessant rain at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium meant that the toss was delayed, and could never take place as the umpires called off proceedings considering how wet the outfield was. The result gave both Sri Lanka and Nepal their first points in the tournament, but also made their quest for Super 8 berths that much more challenging.