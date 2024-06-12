Match officials inspect the wet out field ahead of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.
A lone spectator sits in the stands ahead of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.
Nepal players walk around the field and gesture to fans after their men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.
Nepal supporters react ahead of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida. The match was abandoned due to rain.
Groundsmen sweep water from the covers as rain delays the start of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.
Nepal supporters react ahead of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.
