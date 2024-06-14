Nepal Vs South Africa, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 31: When, Where To Watch

South Africa, already qualified for Super 8s in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup tournament are seeking a four-in-four as they take on the struggling Nepal on June 15, Saturday at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown, Saint Vincent. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Proteas and the Rhinos will be locking horns for the first time in international cricket in match number 31 of the T20 World Cup 2024.
South Africa led by Adrian Markram have earned 6 points from three victories - all the matches they played. Although they faced scares in two of the games, the Africans managed to beat Sri Lanka (by 6 wickets), Netherlands (by 4 wickets) and Bangladesh (by 4 runs) to storm into the main stage of the tournament.
Nepal, on the other hand, are yet to taste victory in this tournament. After their second match against Sri Lanka that ended in a washout, the team led by Rohit Paudel has earned 1 point and reside in the second last position in Group D. In order to reach the Super 8, the Rhinos will have to win their remianing matches againts SA and Bangladesh.
When is Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match?
Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match will be played on June 15, Saturday at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown, Saint Vincent at 5:00 AM IST.
Where to watch Nepal Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. After a successful over by Kar
Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.
Nepal Vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 squads
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.