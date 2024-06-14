Cricket

Nepal Vs South Africa, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 31: When, Where To Watch

Here's all you need to know about the Nepal Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match 31 Live Streaming

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Nepal's Sompal Kami, center, celebrates after he ran out the Netherland's Sybrand Engelbrecht for 14 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
info_icon

South Africa, already qualified for Super 8s in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup tournament are seeking a four-in-four as they take on the struggling Nepal on June 15, Saturday at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown, Saint Vincent. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Proteas and the Rhinos will be locking horns for the first time in international cricket in match number 31 of the T20 World Cup 2024.

South Africa led by Adrian Markram have earned 6 points from three victories - all the matches they played. Although they faced scares in two of the games, the Africans managed to beat Sri Lanka (by 6 wickets), Netherlands (by 4 wickets) and Bangladesh (by 4 runs) to storm into the main stage of the tournament.

Nepal, on the other hand, are yet to taste victory in this tournament. After their second match against Sri Lanka that ended in a washout, the team led by Rohit Paudel has earned 1 point and reside in the second last position in Group D. In order to reach the Super 8, the Rhinos will have to win their remianing matches againts SA and Bangladesh.

Here's all you need to know about the Nepal Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match Live Streaming:

When is Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match will be played on June 15, Saturday at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown, Saint Vincent at 5:00 AM IST.

Where to watch Nepal Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?

In India, Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. After a successful over by Kar

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.

For global telecast details, click here.

Nepal Vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sambalpuri Weavers’ Craft - Odisha’s Fabric Pride
  2. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Modi In Italy For G7 Summit; Mortal Remains Of Indians From Kuwait To Reach Cochin
  3. Kerala Health Minister Claims Centre Denied Permission To Visit Kuwait For Relief Operations
  4. 45 Indians Killed In Kuwait Fire Accident, IAF To Bring Back Mortal Remains Today
  5. 'Unwarranted Speculations': Tamilisai Clarifies Buzz Over Amit Shah 'Reprimanding' Video
Entertainment News
  1. Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pleads For Justice On Actor's 4th Death Anniversary: Give Us The Closure We Deserve
  2. Aamir Khan And Juhi Chawla Reunite At Mr Perfectionist's Ammi's 90th Birthday Bash
  3. 'The Fall Guy' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt's Chemistry Lights Up This Delightful Action-Romcom
  4. ‘Hamare Baarah’: Annu Kapoor’s Film Postponed By Supreme Court
  5. How To Ace A Stunning Red Outfit Look? B-Town Divas Set Fashion Trends
Sports News
  1. New Zealand Vs Uganda, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 32: When, Where To Watch
  2. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup Highlights: AFG Zoom Into Super Eight; NZ Knocked Out
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Face Tricky Australian Open Quarter-Finals
  4. Nepal Vs South Africa, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 31: When, Where To Watch
  5. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup: AFG March Into Super 8s; NZ Knocked Out
World News
  1. IAEA Sounds Alarm Over Iran's Nuclear Capabilities, Says Tehran Has 'Enough To Build Several Atomic Bombs'
  2. UN Agencies Urge Yemen's Houthi Rebels To Immediately Release 17 Detained Staffers Amid Tensions In Red Sea
  3. G7 2024: Leaders Approve $50 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine; Modi, Pope Francis Arrive For Day 2 Of Summit
  4. Taylor Swift Celebrates 100th Surprise Song Performance In Liverpool, Remembers 'I Can See You' Music Video Shoot
  5. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 Highlights: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today Highlights: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Beat NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know